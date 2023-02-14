Tim McGraw Pulls Off Patrick Mahomes-Inspired Football Trick Pass Ahead of Super Bowl 57: VIDEO

On Friday, Tim McGraw celebrated the Super Bowl weekend by sharing an Instagram video of himself throwing a successful Patrick Mahomes pass. In the reel, the country music icon mentions seeing Mahomes perform the trick pass in a previous video. “Saw @patrickmahomes do this football toss and found out I’ve still got a little bit of arm in me after all 💪,” he wrote. McGraw added, “Good luck to both teams…. excited for a good game!! #SuperBowl“

In the video, Tim McGraw looks confident and stylish in a pair of jeans, a sleeveless t-shirt, and an effortlessly cool backward hat.” I saw this Patrick Mahomes video,” the 1883 star says. “I’m decidedly no Patrick Mahomes. But I’m gonna try this Patrick, so don’t dog me too bad when you see this all right?”

“Or, you might want me to come back up for you. You never know,” he continues. With energetic enthusiasm, the singer tosses the football over their shoulder and behind them with consistent accuracy, having only one unsuccessful endeavor. “Take that!” McGraw exclaims at the conclusion.

Tim McGraw’s Super Bowl trick throw shouldn’t surprise long-time fans

McGraw’s passion for football has been a part of his life since high school when he was an active team member. His acting roles in two iconic movies – The Blind Side and Friday Night Lights –celebrate this beloved sport too.

Not only does Tim McGraw impress with his physical prowess, but he has also captured the hearts of fans on Paramount+’s spin-off series 1883, which is a prequel to Kevin Costner’s beloved show Yellowstone. McGraw’s wife, the renowned country singer Faith Hill, also appears in 1883, telling the tale of James and Margaret Dutton as they traverse from Texas to Montana. In Montana lies their homestead that eventually becomes the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch -the same one which is highlighted on Costner’s Yellowstone.

In December 2021, McGraw explained to Fox News that collaborating with his wife has helped him amplify his on-camera presence. He also stated that he can tell by gazing into her eyes when he needs to take things up a notch, emphasizing their strong connection.

“In the middle of a scene, there are little gestures that she’ll give me like when she knows that I’m off track a little bit, she’d give me that look to set me back straight,” McGraw explained. “Just like when we’re singing on stage, and I’m singing flat on my harmony part. I’ll get that look from her and I know I better straighten up because I’m not doing this well enough. So we definitely have that sort of communication between us.”