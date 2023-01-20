Tim McGraw Recalls Special Memory With David Crosby After Legendary Musician’s Death

Tim McGraw is reflecting on a “warm” conversation he had with David Crosby one day after the legendary singer passed away at age 81.

McGraw posted a photograph of himself with Crosby and several other singer-songwriters who sat for a roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. While there, each star discussed songs they’d written for hit blockbusters that debuted that year.

The event was the first time that McGraw was able to have a long, candid conversation with the former Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young frontman, and the conversation left a lasting impression.

“I got to spend an afternoon a few years back with Mr. Crosby,” McGraw captioned. “He was so warm and friendly to me. We had an incredible, long conversation about music, life, and family. He invited [me] to come hang out with him at his home sometime, and I was on cloud 9!”



“I’ll always remember that day as a highlight in my career and life and will always regret not getting the chance to take him up on his invitation,” he continued.

Tim McGaw shared that David Crosby created “mesmerizing, innovative, and magical” music during his nearly 50-year career. And added that “it will live forever.”



“Our condolences to his family and friends…. God bless y’all,” he wrote.

David Crosby Dies After a ‘Long’ Battle with Illness

David Crosby passed away on January 19 following a “long illness,” according to his wife of 35 years, Jan Dance.

“He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django,” she wrote in a statement. “Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music.”

The six-time Grammy nominee began his career in 1964 when he joined the Byrds and later moved on to sing with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Crosby & Nash, and CPR.

“Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched,” Dance continued. “We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

David Crosby is survived by his wife and six children; son Raymond, whom he shared with Celia Crawford Ferguson; daughter Erika, whom he shared with Jackie Guthrie; daughter Donovan, whom she shared with Debbie Donovan; and Django, whom he shared with his widow.

Crosby was also the sperm donor for Melissa Etheridge and her former partner Julie Cypher’s two children, Beckett and Bailey.