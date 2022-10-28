tim-mcgraw-reflects-on-honor-of-recording-with-jerry-lee-lewis-following-his-death

Tim McGraw is taking time out of his busy day to remember the legendary Jerry Lee Lewis, who died on Friday at 87 years old. McGraw headed over to Twitter, where he shared a clip of him recording a song with Lewis. The famed “Killer” could sing with the best of them. McGraw pays a tender honor to Lewis’ memory.

He was anything but a “Mean Old Man.” Honored to have gotten the chance to record with Jerry Lee Lewis. One of the best!! #RIPJerryLeeLewis pic.twitter.com/YGhuXsOs9Q — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) October 28, 2022

Of course, Lewis was known as much for his music career as for his life away from the stage. He made headlines when he married his young cousin many years ago. Songs like Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On still find their way onto oldies radio music mixes. Let’s not forget Lewis’ performances either. He always punctuated them with a toss of his piano chair. Then, he’d make sure to get his right foot up playing the piano for a little bit. Showman extraordinaire, that’s part of what made Jerry Lee Lewis such an icon in the world of rock and roll music. We cannot leave out what probably was his most iconic recording, Great Balls of Fire. The above music clip comes from the album Mean Old Man featuring McGraw, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Sheryl Crow, among many others.

Tim McGraw Was Among Those Artists At GoldenSky Festival

So, what else is happening in the world of Tim McGraw? He recently headed up to the Sacramento, California, area for the GoldenSky Festival. McGraw shared the stage at that event with Sam Hunt and Brothers Osbourne. At the country music event, McGraw was the first-day attraction. Hunt closed out the two-day event as it took place at Discovery Park. Up to 50,000 people reportedly were in attendance at the festival.

While we’re noting the loss of Jerry Leee Lewis here, let’s not forget the recent death of Loretta Lynn. The Coal Miner’s Daughter singer passed away and McGraw offered his thoughts about her in a social media post. “There was no one like Loretta,” McGraw wrote on Twitter. “She was a trailblazer for the genre and a role model for so many young women…my wife and daughters included. Sending our love to her family and all of those grieving today.” McGraw also shared a photo of younger Lynn with his tender words.

In another throwback moment, McGraw could be seen either in a studio or backstage. He starts singing an old Lynn Anderson song and really gets into it. Anderson’s most recognized song was Rose Garden. Some of the lyrics go, “I beg your pardon, I never promised you a rose garden.” The song has remained as one of the classic tunes that can bring a smile to even the most hearty country music fan.