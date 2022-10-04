Tim McGraw Remembers Loretta Lynn as a ‘Trailblazer’ for Country Music in Heartfelt Tribute

Tim McGraw paid tribute to country music legend Loretta Lynn on Tuesday. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” died peacefully at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90.

McGraw is an icon himself, from a different generation. He remembered Loretta Lynn as a “trailblazer” and a “role model.” Check out his tribute below.

There was no one like Loretta. She was a trailblazer for the genre and a role model for so many young women…. My wife and our daughters included. Sending our love to her family and all of those grieving today. @LorettaLynn pic.twitter.com/kmMZHt2FHW — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) October 4, 2022

“There was no one like Loretta. She was a trailblazer for the genre and a role model for so many young women…my wife and daughters included. Sending our love to her family and all of those grieving today,” he captioned a photo of a young Loretta Lynn.

News of Loretta Lynn’s death broke early on Tuesday when her family released a statement.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the family said in a statement.

The entire country music world is mourning Loretta Lynn’s death. Her “sister,” Dolly Parton, also paid tribute on Tuesday.

“So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace,” the 76-year-old said.

The King joined Tim McGraw and Dolly Parton in paying tribute to Loretta Lynn. George Strait shared a photo of himself with Lynn, too.

“We’re sure going to miss Loretta Lynn. What an amazing woman and so unbelievably talented. Very thankful that she shared that with all of us fans. God bless all of the family. Rest in Peace Loretta. See you down the road,” the 70-year-old Texas said.

Tim McGraw Joins Country Music World in Mourning Loretta Lynn

Tons of country stars posted tributes to Loretta Lynn following her death on Tuesday. In addition to Tim McGraw, Dolly Parton and George Strait, one of today’s leading female stars joined the chorus. Carrie Underwood recalled the first time that she met Lynn at the Opry.

“The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at the beginning of my career. I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end! I turned around and there she was…in a big sparkly dress…laughing as she continued to walk down the hall at what she had just done,” Carrie Underwood captioned the photo of Loretta Lynn at the Opry.

Carrie Underwood was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2008. Loretta Lynn went in 46 years prior in 1962. On Tuesday evening, Carly Pearce will step into the circle to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn.