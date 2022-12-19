Tim McGraw Reveals His Family’s Unique Christmas Tradition

When it comes to Christmas, people share many traditions. For most people, Christmas morning is a time for a quick breakfast and presents. Then, when it comes time for dinner, a turkey or ham will be the centerpiece. However, plenty of folks out there break from the norm. Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and their family have a somewhat unorthodox Yuletide tradition.

In a recent interview, Tim McGraw opened up about his family’s traditional Christmas Eve dinner. There won’t be a turkey or ham in sight. Instead, the McGraw clan gathers around hefty helpings of spaghetti and meatballs. “Our family tradition for years has been pasta,” McGraw said. “Spaghetti and meatballs on Christmas Eve.”

Tim McGraw Cooks Christmas Spaghetti

Tim McGraw may get out of the kitchen and let Faith Hill handle Thanksgiving dinner, but he gets his hands dirty when it comes to Christmas. “That’s sort of my job as dad to prepare the spaghetti and meatballs. That’s a tradition that I’ve had since I was a child,” he said. Tim added that he hopes the tradition carries over to his three adult daughters.

By the end of the year, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s nest will be empty. The country hitmaker revealed that their youngest daughter will be leaving home before Christmas. However, they’ll all be gathered around the table on the big day. “They’ll all be back,” he said, “They always like to come home and stay at the house and we do the big tree.”

It doesn’t come as a big surprise that Tim McGraw knows his way around the kitchen. After all, he employed his home cooking to win over Faith Hill early in their courtship. It was a tough time for the future country music power couple. They met while touring together and felt the sparks fly between them. However, Faith was doing her best to ignore those sparks. Then, one evening, McGraw showed up at her house completely unannounced to give her a bowl of homemade chicken and dumplings with cornbread on the side.

McGraw’s Musical Tradition

Tim McGraw doesn’t just do the cooking when it comes to Christmas. He also breaks out his guitar and does a little holiday picking and singing. Tim can’t help but play “It Wasn’t His Child” when the holiday season rolls around. “It was written by Skip Ewing, who I’m a big fan of,” McGraw said. “I’ve known this song, gosh, since the late 80s, I guess. I’ve performed it several times at Christmas. It’s always one of my go-to Christmas songs to perform. I love the message of what it says and the story behind it.

Watch Tim McGraw perform “It Wasn’t His Child” on CMA Country Christmas from 2020 below.