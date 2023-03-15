Tim McGraw Reveals His Favorite Lines from ‘Standing Room Only’

Last month, Tim McGraw started teasing new music. First, he released a playlist that contained a hidden message. That message, it turns out, was the name of the first single and title track from his upcoming album. Not long after that, he shared a sneak peek of the song with his followers. Finally, last Friday, Tim released “Standing Room Only” and fans are already hooked.

Upon releasing the track, McGraw discussed why it became the face of his 17th studio album. “’Standing Room Only’ caught my ear the first time I heard it because of its message,” he said in a statement. “For me, this song is so positive and life-affirming. It isn’t about the funeral or the procession. It’s about how we push ourselves and in which direction we push ourselves. For me, it’s a reminder to live a life filled with gratitude and not take things for granted. Also, it’s a reminder to give back and be there for others,” he explained.

Last week, Tim McGraw got a little more in-depth about “Standing Room Only” while speaking to Audacy’s Rob + Holly. During their conversation, McGraw revealed his favorite lines in the song.

Tim McGraw’s Favorite Lines from His New Single

Co-writers Craig Wiseman, Tommy Cecil, and Patrick Murphy packed “Standing Room Only” with deep and meaningful lyrics. The song, as a whole, caught McGraw’s attention. However, he revealed that a few lines jumped out to him immediately.

When Holly asked him if he had favorite lines from the song, Tim McGraw said, “Oh my gosh, there’s a couple of them,” excitedly. “There’s not a wasted line in the entire song. Every lyric, I feel like is important,” he added.

“’Nights like this I catch a thunderbolt’ always reminds me of playing live when you have a great night and everything is sounding good and the band is sounding good and the audience is really into it,” he said. “When you’re having a magical night and everything is perfect. That line always reminds me of that.”

Tim McGraw said the other line that stands out to him is “Mama’s front porch when I’m lost and lonely.”

“I think that’s a beacon for everyone,” he explained. “The metaphorical mom’s front porch and her light on. Whether it’s calling her or just texting her or whatever. It’s always sort of my touch base to home and touch base to get back to reality a little bit, talking to my mom.”

McGraw Hits the Road

Tim McGraw will hit the road later this year. He already has a handful of dates booked and will likely add more in the future. Head to his website for tickets and more information.