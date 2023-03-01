Tim McGraw Reveals Meaning Behind Cryptic Playlist, Announces New Single ‘Standing Room Only’

Last week, Tim McGraw took to social media to share a new playlist he created. It was full of hits as well as some great deep cuts that spanned his career. It’s the kind of playlist you’d send to someone to introduce them to McGraw’s catalog. However, there was more to the song that met the eye (ear?). The “Indian Outlaw” singer slipped a hidden message into the tracks. He also hinted to his fans and followers on social media that there was a mystery for them to solve.

It didn’t take long for sleuths to find the message. The first letters of the tracks spelled out “Standing Room Only.” So, that took care of that part of the riddle. However, it left several questions. Would McGraw release a new album? Was he going to announce a new record? Would it be a single? The possibilities were pretty much wide open.

Whatever it was, fans knew it was going to be big. McGraw posted about it on social media, but that was just the tip of the iceberg. Nashville residents saw advertisements for the [Re] Discover Tim McGraw playlist on Amazon Music plastered on a billboard at Fifth and Broadway. Additionally, those in larger cities saw ads for the playlist on taxi cabs.

No one puts that kind of effort into advertising a playlist, no matter how good it is.

Tim McGraw Answers the Big Question

Earlier today, though, Tim McGraw took to social media again to answer those questions. His new single, “Standing Room Only” will hit streaming services next Friday. In the post, he shared the cover art for the new single as well as a message for his fans.

“Some of you guessed it! New single “Standing Room Only” coming March 10th,” he announced. Then, McGraw added, “If we get 1,000 pre-saves on this today, I’ll share a little bit of the song with you.”

So, if you’d like to get the chance to hear a snippet of the new song, go pre-save or pre-add the track on your streaming service of choice with this link. However, it would be hard to believe that under 1,000 people have already pre-saved the new song.

We May See 1883’s Influence on McGraw’s New Music

It seems like it has been forever since we’ve gotten new music from Tim McGraw. That’s fair, though. He’s a busy guy. For instance, working on the Yellowstone prequel 1883 kept him out of the studio for months. At the same time, working on the show got his creative juices flowing.

In a roundtable discussion back in 2021, McGraw discussed how working on the show impacted his creativity. “I find songs in everything that we do,” he revealed. “Every day, there’s something that happens and I go home and write down something that’s going to end up being a song.”

Could that mean that McGraw is about to release some 1883-influenced cowboy songs? We can only hope.