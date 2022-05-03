Tim McGraw Shows Off Ripped Six-Pack in Behind-the-Scenes Tour Video

Country music superstar and actor Tim McGraw just released a hype video promoting his new tour featuring concert footage, backstage scenes, and even a peek at his six-pack abs after a workout. The 1883 actor recently traded in the old dusty frontier road for life on the modern open road, as his new tour kicked off in Arkansas over the weekend.

In the nearly minute-long Twitter teaser clip, McGraw reminds fans what they’ve been missing for seven years since his last official tour. The video begins with some vocals overlaying aerial and backstage shots of McGraw in both Arkansas and Missouri. The crowd cheers as the “I Like It, I Love It” singer bounces around on stage, kicking his legs and hyping up the fans.

The video then abruptly shifts to McGraw, shirtless, rocking a killer six-pack and younger man’s physique after a workout. He smiles and waves at the camera, then gives a high-five to a friend at the workout. A few clips of McGraw playing his guitar follow, until he tosses it to a stagehand towards the end of the video. One last shot of the singer doing vertical push-ups flashes across the screen before a final silhouette outros the video with the caption, “McGraw Tour 2022.”

In addition to his new six-pack, Tim McGraw fans can also look forward to seeing a new artist open for the longtime country legend

The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer recently sat down with USA Today to discuss his new tour, including how he found new opening act Alexandra Kay.

The Tik Tok singer-turned-opener earned her “big break” from Tim and the gang after going viral during the pandemic. McGraw said he jumped at the “rewarding” opportunity to bring Alexandra on tour after hearing her cover of his own hit song, “Don’t Take the Girl.”

“It was pretty cool running across Alexandra and (TikTok star) Brandon Davis,” McGraw explained. “During COVID-19, artists didn’t get a chance to get their music out. They were doing cool, innovative ways of getting music out there and getting themselves known.

“For me, it’s always cool when you take someone who has never been on a big tour before. You get to watch as they step out on stage in front of 30,000 people and feel that energy. Seeing their faces as they’re walking off the stage is so rewarding to me. I remember that feeling when I was a young artist.”

And as for whether McGraw, himself, will seamlessly step back on stage after seven years away from touring? He told fans not to worry.

“I’ve done this for almost 35 years now,” said McGraw, 54. “With the greatest band and crew in the world, it’s going to be like riding a bike. It’s just gonna feel like home.”