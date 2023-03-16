Tim McGraw Says He Has a ‘Few’ Acting Projects in the Works After ‘1883’

Tim McGraw released his self-titled debut album in 1993. The next year, he released his breakout album Not a Moment Too Soon. That album proved that McGraw had what it takes to be one of the biggest names in country music. Songs like “Indian Outlaw,” “Don’t Take the Girl,” and “I Like It, I Love It” dominated the airwaves in the 90s. However, it wouldn’t be long before the Louisiana native showed the world that he was more than a great country singer.

In 2004, McGraw made his acting debut with roles in Black Cloud and Friday Night Lights. Later on, he would star in The Blind Side and The Shack among others. It seemed to many that his acting only got better with time. His turn as James Dutton in 1883 proved to be the pinnacle of his acting career, but he’s not done.

In a recent chat with Audacy’s Rob + Holly, Tim McGraw revealed that he’s looking to take on more acting projects in the future.

Tim McGraw Is Considering His Acting Options

Holly asked Tim what acting projects were on his agenda in the future. Tim McGraw said he is considering his options. “There’s a few. There’s a few floating around,” he said. “We gotta narrow it down to the ones we like the best,” McGraw added. “There’s some really cool projects that I’m excited about.”

It isn’t just that Tim McGraw is trying to pick which role he wants to step into next. Those roles also have to fit into his busy schedule. “The timing is always the key part, finding time to do it.”

That, McGraw added, was one of the best things about 1883. “That was what the great thing about 1883 was. We started during COVID and so there wasn’t a lot else we could do. So, we had time to do it.”

Standing Room Only Tour

Last week, Tim McGraw released the first single and title track from his next album. Standing Room Only is coming later this year. To support the new release, he’s hitting the road this spring. Currently, he has a handful of dates slated and will likely add more in the future. Head to his website to get tickets and more information.