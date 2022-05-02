Tim McGraw Sends ‘Love and Prayers’ to Wynonna and Ashley Judd in the Wake of Naomi’s Passing

In the wake of the tragic news, Tim McGraw has sent out his condolences following the passing of Naomi Judd this week. Just a day before she was to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the singer passed away. A statement from Ashley and Wynonna, her daughters, said they lost their mother to “the disease of mental illness.” McGraw was one of many to send a message to the family.

Of course, Naomi was one-half of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds. Along with her daughter Wynonna, she entertained and delighted so many. The Judd family holds a special place here in Kentucky and in the hearts of Kentuckians. With her passing, the whole state seems to be in mourning.

Tim McGraw’s message to Naomi Judd and her family was touching. See that tweet below.

Sending our love and prayers to Wynonna and Ashley and the entire Judd family. We grieve with you and so many others. — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) April 30, 2022

Fans, fellow artists, and so many others were taken back by the news. McGraw’s message wasn’t very long, but it said all it needed to say at this moment.

Over the years, The Judds had an up and down kind of career. They hit it big and for almost three decades, they were a common standard on the country music charts. Between 1983 and 2000 they had 14 No. 1 singles. After Naomi battled health issues in the early 1990s, the group broke up. Then, over the years they got together again while Wynonna worked on her solo career.

This year, in 2022, the duo joined forces again for the first time since 2017. The Judds are scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame tonight, May 1. Naomi was 76.

Tim McGraw and Others Share Condolences After Naomi Judd Passes

Of course, when the news broke, there was a flood of messages from the country music community. Fans posting their favorite lyrics, links to songs on YouTube and Spotify, and elsewhere. Singers and songwriters came out and posted messages and kind words on social media all over Twitter and Instagram. It is something that has made the entire genre community pause.

Tim McGraw was one of many to share their words about Naomi Judd.

Cody Alan said, “My heart is sinking over the loss today of Naomi Judd at 76. She was a talented lady, and one of a kind, making The Judds iconic in every sense of the word. This pic was taken just a few weeks ago.”

Maren Morris posted to Twitter as well. “Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’ just a few short weeks ago.”

Just a tragic loss to country music and for the Judd family.