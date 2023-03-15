Tim McGraw Shares Advice on Life, Love and Being Successful

Tim McGraw has had his fair share of success in his life and now he’s offering some insights around that subject. While appearing on Friday Night Takeover with Audacy’s Rob + Holly, McGraw opened up with some advice and tips for people.

When asked what’s the first thing a person should do right when they wake up in the morning to be successful, McGraw leans back on some advice he picked up. “Well, there’s a book that I think a military general wrote,” McGraw said on the podcast. “He said the first thing you should do is make your bed in the morning, which my wife’s (Faith Hill) still trying to teach me that.” When asked if he makes his bed in the morning, McGraw said, “I attempt to but I don’t do a very good job of it.”



Tim McGraw Said That He ‘Got The Dream Girl’ When He Met Faith Hill

Holly tells McGraw that he’s “got the dream girl.” So, what advice could he offer someone trying for their dream girl? “Well, I got lucky,” McGraw said. “I don’t know about advice. I just got lucky. Being on tour together was the main thing. Being on tour together and got to know each other. You know, find somebody who feels like home. She just felt like home to me.”

McGraw also is asked for some financial advice. Holly says that she has some extra money lying around, so what should she do with it? “Get you a good mutual fund and let it sit there for a long time,” he said. That sounds like a solid plan to us.

Country Music Singer Recently Released New Single ‘Standing Room Only’

Recently, Tim McGraw released his latest single Standing Room Only, which happens to be the lead track to his new album, too. The song was written by Craig Wiseman, Tommy Cecil, and Patrick Murphy. The single was co-produced by McGraw and Byron Gallimore. It’ll be on McGraw’s 17th studio album.

Meanwhile, fans of McGraw know that he is a pretty good athlete. Well, he showed off some of his athletic prowess during Super Bowl weekend. He attempted a Patrick Mahomes-type of pass behind his back and hit the target right on the money. “I saw this Patrick Mahomes video,” McGraw, who starred in 1883, said. “I’m decidedly no Patrick Mahomes. But I’m gonna try this Patrick, so don’t dog me too bad when you see this all right?”