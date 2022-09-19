Tim McGraw Takes Tumble Off Stage at Arizona Concert: VIDEO

At a recent concert of his in Arizona, Tim McGraw took a spill off the stage. Fans shared a video of the incident.

The 55-year-old country star was performing at Boots in the Park in Tempe. McGraw walked down the catwalk and got down on one knee and showcased his guitarist in the middle of their solo. However, when he attempted to stand back up, he ended up falling backwards off the stage.

Although it looked like a nasty fall, the singer recovered quickly, and even greeted a few fans that got a little closer to him than they had anticipated.

A TikTok user, @whodis88, shared a video of the event. They captioned it: “Helluva concert good ol @timmcgraw put on last nt. Glad he was ok and was up meeting the crowd. #timmcgraw #dadsoftiktok #navajonation #navajotiktok #bootsinthepark #tempeaz #arizona #countrymusic #foryou #xyz123.”

Some have commented wondering what was going on with artists falling this week. Just a few days ago, rapper/singer/songwriter Post Malone also fell while performing, but suffered more injuries than McGraw. The 27-year-old fell into a trap door used for equipment transport and bruised his ribs. His manager, Dre London, shared a post about the incident, writing: “@postmalone didn’t break 3 ribs lastnite thank god. We did X-rays @ hospital after the show & they declared he had bruised his ribs! In true Posty fashion loving his fans he finished the show!”

Tim McGraw and Dustin Lynch Share Moment Together

McGraw recently also played a festival, Boots in the Park, in California. He invited “Wood On The Fire” singer Dustin Lynch onstage with him, much to fans and Lynch’s excitement.

Lynch tweeted out a video about the experience, writing: “Legendary moment this weekend with the legend himself, @TheTimMcGraw.”

Legendary moment this weekend with the legend himself, @TheTimMcGraw pic.twitter.com/KmNYlIwpb9 — Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynch) September 12, 2022

The pair sang McGraw’s “I Like It, I Love It.”

McGraw’s latest hit, “7500 OBO,” hit number one on the charts earlier this summer. The star took to Instagram to share his thoughts and thank fans. He wrote: “Thanx Country Radio for making “7500 OBO” the #1 record this week! We’ve got new music coming soon! Buckle in!!”

McGraw had shared what the song was about: ““‘7500 OBO’ is about a guy who’s trying to get rid of his truck that he loves because there’s too many memories of his girlfriend in it. So ‘7500 OBO’ is ‘or best offer,’ of course. So he’s just tryin’ to get rid of the truck because he can’t get in it anymore because all he thinks about is his girlfriend and all the great fun that they had and the times they had together. He keeps picturing her beside him in the truck, so he’s gotta get rid of the damn truck so he can move on with his life.”