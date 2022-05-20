Tim McGraw Tells Story Behind Proposal to Faith Hill on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’: VIDEO

When Tim McGraw and Faith Hill got engaged in June 1996, both were bona fide country stars. Of course, neither had ascended to the heights of country music superstardom they now enjoy.

By 1996, Tim had dropped two No. 1 albums, 1994’s Not a Moment Too Soon and 1995’s All I Want. He had also topped the singles chart with “Don’t Take the Girl,” “Not a Moment Too Soon,” and “I Like It, I Love It.” Meanwhile, Faith had released her debut album, Take Me as I Am, in 1993, and her sophomore set, It Matters to Me, in 1995. Faith also found success on the charts with No. 1 hits “Wild One,” “Piece of My Heart,” and “It Matters to Me.”

In March 1996, Faith (opener) and Tim (headliner) joined forces for the Spontaneous Combustion Tour. And while there was certainly some chatter about the pair, they were not considered an item. Faith was engaged to a well-known producer and Tim had a longtime girlfriend. However, the tour lived up to its name. By the end of June, they were engaged.

And, as Tim shared during his sit-down interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 18, his engagement story is a “trailer” tale.

Faith Says Yes

“I asked Faith, I said, ‘Look,’ this is right before I went onstage, ‘I want you to be my wife,'” said Tim McGraw. “She goes, ‘Well, you’ve asked me that several times.’ This time I’m serious. And we’re in a trailer. She goes, ‘You’re asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer park.’ And I said, ‘Yes ma’am, I am. You’re from Mississippi, I’m from Louisiana, this seems pretty appropriate.’ When I came back offstage, she had written in lipstick, ‘Yes, I’m gonna be your wife.’ And I still have that mirror.”

Faith and Tim wed in October 1996, and both of their careers began to skyrocket. They welcomed three daughters soon after: Gracie (1997), Maggie (1998), and Audrey (2001).

As the 1990s came to an end, both Tim and Faith’s careers had exploded to that superstar level. Tim was dominating the charts with “Where the Green Grass Grows,” “Something Like That,” “My Best Friends,” and more. Faith dropped her signature album, Breathe, in 1999, which has been certified as 8X Platinum by the RIAA for sales of more than 8 million units. Of course, Faith and Tim famously joined vocal forces for the 1997 No. 1 hit, “It’s Your Love.”

Now both Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are among the Top 20 Best-Selling Country Artists of All Time, according to the RIAA. And, as we all know, they recently shared their onscreen chemistry as leads in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel, 1883.