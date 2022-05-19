Tim McGraw Wishes George Strait Happy Birthday With Backstage Performance of ‘Unwound’: VIDEO

It’s a big day in country music. And, with a day this big, Tim McGraw couldn’t pass up the chance to wish George Strait a happy birthday! The King of Country turns 70 today and the entire country music world is celebrating. He’s given so much to the genre and to fans over the years. On a day like this, it is only fitting that it be about him.

A little throwback video with a throwback song, Tim McGraw posted a behind-the-scenes clip of him singing Unwound. One of the biggest hits from Strait’s debut album, Strait Country. Check it out below.

Happy Birthday King George!! So many great songs to choose from…. This is one of my favorites. #Unwound @GeorgeStrait pic.twitter.com/rXDVJI6LIh — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) May 18, 2022

This is a song that McGraw loves so much, he’s done it live in the past at his shows. The tribute to Strait on his birthday is a nice gesture and one that is being shared by fans all over the internet and all over the country. What this makes me want to see is another show with these two headlining together.

In the past, Tim McGraw has proven that he’s a big George Strait fan. With his own social media posts in the past, hanging out and listening to a little George.

Funnily enough, Unwound wasn’t on the list of our Outsiders that took time to think about their favorite Strait songs. Caroline, Wes, and Jim picked some good ones, but Unwound didn’t make the list. So, where does it rank among all of his great hits? It made the top-10 of the charts when it first came out back in 1981. Let’s file it over there as “underrated.”

There’s really only one wrong way to celebrate today, and that’s by not playing any George Strait.

That Time Tim McGraw Rocked a George Strait Classic

Last year, McGraw wasn’t doing his usual touring and things of that nature. However, he kept fans entertained with videos from wherever he could take them. After all, he was busy in 2021 with 1883 stuff. That meant cowboy camp, filming, and more.

So, when this video hit the timeline of Tim McGraw singing George Strait’s You Look So Good In Love, country music fans about lost it. It was a big hit and one of the coolest little video clips you’ll see from McGraw. Check that out here. All you need to hear is McGraw and a guitar. Sitting on a bar stool, he has that same cool demeanor that he always has in everything that he does.

Two country music legends. One celebrating another. It’s just what you love to see. The ripples of time keep moving on and thankfully, we’re still getting great performances and music from Strait all these years later. Here’s to many more. Happy birthday, George!