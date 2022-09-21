Tim McGraw’s Birthday Tribute to Wife Faith Hill Has Fans in Tears

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are certified country music royalty. Collectively, they’ve sold more than 120 million albums worldwide. As individuals, they’re both among the most successful country music artists in the world.

The power couple is known for their dynamic musical styles. But they’re also known for their loving family bond. Away from the stage, neither are afraid to share their love for one another with their throngs of diehard fans. McGraw loves his wife just as her millions of fans do. So today (September 21) on her birthday, McGraw paid a loving tribute to his wife in a heartfelt message on social media.

Happy birthday!!!!!

My best friend

My soul mate

The love of my life

I can’t believe that I get to spend my days and nights with you for the rest of my life!

You are such a remarkable person and our 3 daughters could not have a better role model…

We love you baby! @FaithHill pic.twitter.com/cx0bNLlUFT — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) September 21, 2022

Social media lit up with many fans offering their birthday wishes to their favorite country music queen.

McGraw and Hill took the TV world by storm with their memorable performances acting in Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone prequel, 1883. They played the show’s equally powerful couple, James and Margaret Dutton, as they build the foundations of their family empire. Even though the show completed its run in February, the 1883 Twitter account was quick to offer another birthday message.

A Busy Life on the Road for Tim McGraw

McGraw is a world-traveled professional known for his stage presence. But even the most experienced musicians make a misstep once in a while. Just yesterday, McGraw went viral for getting a little too close to the edge of the stage and falling in the first row of the crowd.

Those people certainly got a concert experience to remember when they caught the musician in their arms. McGraw seemed to recover quickly and jumped back in for an embrace from the crowd. The show went on without delay and McGraw carried on in style.

In a recent interview with USA Today, McGraw opened up about spending so much of his life on the road. “I’ve done this for almost 35 years now,” McGraw said. “With the greatest band and crew in the world, it’s going to be like riding a bike. It’s just gonna feel like home.”

McGraw also revealed his beloved and equally famous wife often joins him on the road. “She’ll be hanging out on tour, for sure,” McGraw said. “We spend, gosh, 98% of our time together. We’re homebodies and we’re empty nesters with our three daughters. We were joking the other day as we were hanging out watching TV that it kinda feels like we’re kids with the parents gone now.”