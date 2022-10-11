Tim Montana Helps Raise More Than $250K for Military Charities With 3rd ‘American Thread Sporting Clays Shoot’

Country rocker Tim Montana—and friends—helped raise more than $250,000 during his 3rd American Sporting Clays Shoot at the Nashville Gun Club on Oct. 4. And Outsider was there from dusk ’til dawn—and then some—for the entire event.

Dozens of teams of sporting clay shooters took aim throughout the day, including celebrity guests Lee Brice, Colbie Caillat, Tyler Farr, Tracy Lawrence, Aaron Lewis, Michael Ray, Sean Stemaly, Travis Pastrana, Streetbike Tommy, and more. Afterwards, attendees enjoyed both live and silent auctions, as well as live music from Jessie G, Becca Rae, Derek Stoner, Molly Brown, Tim Montana, Colbie Caillat, Michael Ray, and Tyler Farr.

Additional highlights included SOCOM Para-Commandos sky divers, an MH-6 Little Bird helicopter and a Black Hawk helicopter landing onsite, active-duty Army Special Forces members, dinner courtesy of Traeger Grills, and more.

“Veterans Day is every day in my mind,” said Tim Montana. “I’m fortunate to do what I do for a living because of those that sacrifice their lives for our freedom. Giving back is so important and I’m honored to be able to help.”

Military Support

Proceeds from the event benefited nonprofits Special Ops Xcursions and Memorial 3 Gun Foundation. Special Ops Xcursions (SOX) provides active-duty Special Operations Forces (SOF) service members with outdoor adventures like hunting and fishing trips. Memorial 3 Gun Foundation honors and memorializes fallen SOF soldiers through the world of competitive shooting.

“This year has been bigger than ever—more attendees, vendors, media, and veteran-owned companies,” said Scott Graves, who co-founded Special Ops Xcursions in 2014. “Tim has done an amazing job. We’re honored to partner with him once again.”

Country singer Lee Brice takes aim during the sporting clay shoot.

“SOX is such an amazing organization for SOF, their teams, their families,” said Jimmy Adams, co-founder of Special Ops Xcursions. “The benefit is providing SOF members the opportunity and experience of the hunting, fishing, and shooting events, but building the relationships—we’ve been building lifelong friendships. And that’s invaluable.”