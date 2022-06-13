Toby Keith Cancels All 2022 Tour Dates After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

Toby Keith will not perform for the remainder of the year. He revealed yesterday that he has stomach cancer and has been receiving treatment since 2021. In his social media post, he mentioned that he looked “forward to spending this time family.” But it was unclear how long that would keep him off the road. Today, he confirms that it will be until at least 2023.

Keith’s website listed all dates on his 2022 itinerary as of yesterday, but they have since been removed. Today his team confirmed the news to Taste of Country.

News came late Sunday from the Associated Press that a few dates would be canceled. More cancellations trickled out on Monday morning.

Toby Keith’s Recovery

Since receiving the diagnosis last fall, Toby Keith has undergone chemo, radiation and surgery over the last six months. Keith assured fans in his post that he’ll be back.

“I look forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later,” he said via social media.

Just a few days before making the news public, Keith had announced a big show at Coachella Crossroads this November.

Just Announced! Catch Toby at #CoachellaCrossroads at @Spotlight29 in Coachella, CA on November 11th with special guest @IanMunsick!



Tickets on sale Friday at 4pm PT here: https://t.co/2OnbLtmZjV#CountryComesToTownTour pic.twitter.com/xY0pwEnOih — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) June 9, 2022

It was business as usual for the recently inducted member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Just a few weeks ago, he hosted his Toby Keith and Friends Golf Classic in his native Oklahoma. The event raised $1.38 million for the Toby Keith Foundation, his nonprofit which encourages the health and happiness of pediatric cancer patients. The organization also supports OK Kids Corral.

Meanwhile, fans across the country have been wishing Toby Keith a speedy recovery. Among those fans was his friend, former Van Halen lead singer Sammy Hagar. “wishing my big buddy a speedy recovery and a whole lotta love from most redheads around the world #SeeYouInCabo,” Hagar tweeted upon hearing the news.

No Tour in 2022

Among the dates that Toby Keith had scheduled for the remainder of the year were a stop at the Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport, Iowa in August. There, he was to join a lineup with Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Jimmie Allen and Carly Pearce. He also had a string of dates at state fairs across the country including events in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

When canceled dates began to leak this morning, it seems that they were hoping to just take off the remainder of June. Instead, Toby Keith and his team have opted to take a little more time to work on his health. There has been no formal announcement from any of Keith’s social channels, but as soon as more information is available, Outsider will have it.