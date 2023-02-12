Toby Keith Celebrates 30 Year Anniversary of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” Release

Country music legend Toby Keith is celebrating 30 years of the song that made him famous, Should’ve Been a Cowboy.

Today, Keith is a multi-platinum-selling award-winning artist that will likely go down in history as one of the most influential and iconic country western singer/songwriters ever. But in 1993, he was a struggling artist hoping to get noticed in Nashville.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Fortunately, with the release of Should’ve Been a Cowboy —his first single—Keith became a celebrity overnight, and he’s enjoyed a smooth career ever since. So each year, on the anniversary of its debut, the 61-year-old pays tribute to the song.

Today, Feb. 12, happens to be that special day. On Instagram, Toby Keith honored the song with a short note and a photo of its original cover art.

“30 years ago today, Toby released his debut single #ShouldveBeenACowboy…and the rest is history!” he wrote. “Turn it up!”

In 2018, the singer spoke with The Oklahoman about the creation of the song, and it has a surprising story. While most singers spend weeks, months, or ever years writing their breakout hits, it only took Toby Keith a couple of minutes to write his.

Toby Keith Never Plays a Set Without ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’

As he explained, the lyrics came to him during a hunting trip after some of his friends had a conversation about being unlucky in love.

“A guy said to another guy, ‘In all honesty, you should’ve been a cowboy,’ when a girl didn’t dance with him in his hunting clothes. And I thought, ‘Man, that sounds like a song idea,’ and it was all over me,” he explained, per American Songwriter.

“I went back and we were all two hunters to a room, and my roommate . . . went to sleep, and I didn’t want to wake him ‘cause he was hateful when you’d wake him up. I went in the bathroom, shut the door, wrote it down and put it in my bag, and went hunting the next day,” Keith continued. “Came home, revisited it, and said ‘I’m gonna record this song.’”

When Keith dropped the song, it hit no. 1 on both the U.S. and Canadian country charts. It also peaked at no. 96 on the all-genre U.S. Billboard chart, which was a feat for a time when country was an underappreciated niche.

Keith, of course, never forgets the importance of Should’ve Been a Cowboy, and he honors it every chance he can.

“I’m giving that song its due. … I’ve never played a show that I didn’t play that song,” he admitted.” …I do a two-hour show every night, and I play a lot of hits and a lot of number ones. But I’ve never not played that song – no matter what. It’s like my pick of the litter as far as how important it was to changing my life – and a lot of people around me.”