Toby Keith Forced to Cancel Benefit Show Appearance Amid Cancer Battle

Back in June, Toby Keith revealed that he was battling stomach cancer. He told his fans that he received the diagnosis in the fall of 2021 and has been undergoing treatment. Keith revealed that he had been through chemo, radiation, and surgery to rid himself of cancer. As a result, he needed some time to relax, recover, and be around his family. So, he canceled all of his 2022 tour dates. However, the “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer still had one appearance on the books.

This Sunday, September 18th, Toby Keith was slated to appear at the seRoblesnnual Sabeswings Strike Out fundraiser in Paso Robles, California. However, Keith would not be the entertainment at the event. Instead, Sabeswings planned to honor him with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Unfortunately, that won’t happen.

According to Music Mayhem, a spokesperson for Bret Saberhagen announced that Toby Keith would not be at the event. “He is still in recovery and is having a tough week,” the spokesperson said. He added that Keith is “not yet up for the travel.”

Toby Keith will accept the lifetime achievement award via a pre-recorded video that will play during the event. Event organizers say that Keith is “heartbroken” over not being able to attend because he is passionate about the work that Sabeswings does.

Toby Keith’s Lifetime Achievement Award

MLB great Bret Saberhagen created Sabeswings to help cancer patients afford to pay for their treatment. The foundation hopes to “strike out” Medical Financial Toxicity. The foundation’s website defines MFT as “the acute, sub-chronic, and chronic burdens of insured, underinsured, and uninsured people impaired or destroyed by the high cost of care.”

The “Red Solo Cup” singer was set to receive the Sabeswings Lifetime Achievement Award for his work with the Toby Keith Foundation and OK Kids Korral.

Keith’s Charitable Foundation

According to the foundation’s website, “The Toby Keith Foundation has been helping children with cancer since 2006 and has streamlined its efforts around no-cost housing for children with cancer.” One of the most significant ways the TKF supports those kids is through the OK Kids Korral.

The Toby Keith Foundation opened the OK Kids Korral in 2014. It’s a cost-free and comfortable place for pediatric cancer patients and their families to stay while getting treatment at OU Medical Center. “OK Kids Korral helps make life a little easier for children with cancer by providing a safe, convenient, and hopeful place for families to connect with each other and focus on the well-being of their child,” per the TKF website.

You can visit the Toby Keith Foundation website (linked above) to get more information and see how you can donate to the cause.