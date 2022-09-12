Toby Keith’s Latest Single Set To Hit Country Radio Amid Cancer Battle

A few months ago, Toby Keith rocked the country music community when he shared via an Instagram post that he’d been diagnosed with stomach cancer. Now, as his massive fanbase continues to pray for his recovery, the veteran country singer is preparing to release his latest single to country radio.

According to Country Now, Toby Keith’s song “Oklahoma Breakdown” will head to country radio on Monday, September 26th. Toby Keith first teased the brand new, upbeat single in August in honor of National Radio Day. At the time, he wrote, “Get Ready to Start Hearing #OklahomaBreakdown on the radio the radio real soon…”

While “Oklahoma Breakdown” represents Toby Keith’s newest single, the track actually comes off of his 2021 album Pesos In My Pocket. The album marked his first new major project since releasing 35 MPH Town in 2015.

“Oklahoma Breakdown” is also the third single off the country singer’s newest album, prefaced by “Old School” and his most recent hit, “Happy Birthday America.” With “Old School” becoming the highest chart debut of the singer’s long career, it will be interesting to see how “Oklahoma Breakdown” does when it comes to country radio later this month.

Aside from Toby Keith, “Oklahoma Breakdown” is part of a tracklist that features some major songwriting talent. Contributors to Pesos In My Pocket include The Warren Brothers, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd Jesse Jo Dillon, Brett Tyler, and Sammy Hagar.

Toby Keith’s Moving Message to Fans Amid Cancer Battle

As one of country music’s biggest and longest-reigning stars, not to mention an icon of genuine ’90s country music, Toby Keith has earned himself a massive fanbase. So when he shared news of his cancer diagnosis in June, he saw support from fans across the nation and around the globe. Several weeks later, he posted a moving message to fans and friends, thanking them for their support. See the heartfelt fan tribute below.

Thank you for all your love and support. -T pic.twitter.com/NYbWRgLVu0 — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) August 8, 2022

The tribute, which features Toby Keith’s 1993 hit “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” begins in featuring some “get well” posts from some of country music’s most popular stars, including Jake Owen and Jason Aldean. Owen wrote after learning about Keith’s diagnosis, “Pulling for ya man! You’re one of the toughest guys out here. You got this.”

Aldean tweeted, “Damn bro. Hate ur dealing with that, but if anybody can kick Cancer’s ass, it’s you. Praying for ya big man.”

Country music fans then flooded Twitter with well-wishes of their own.

“Prayers and positive vibes! You got this big dawg!” one fan wrote. Another added, “My prayers are with you for a total and complete recovery.”

Addressing all of his well-wishers, Toby Keith shared, “Thank you for all your love and support. I have the best fans in the world.”

Since sharing his cancer diagnosis over the summer, the country star hasn’t provided any major updates. Still, Toby Keith has proven that he’s not going to let a bout with cancer put his career on pause, and we’re looking forward to hearing “Oklahoma Breakdown” on country radio.