Toby Keith Leads Entire Oklahoma Bar Singing ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’ in Epic Clip

Toby Keith went out and visited a Stillwater, Oklahoma bar this week and proved that he’s a legend when he got the entire building going for a round of Should’ve Been a Cowboy.

The 61-year-old Grammy nominee was in town for the Oklahoma versus Oklahoma State game, which saw the Sooners lose 72-56. Keith, a huge OK fan, headed to Eskimo Joe’s following the upset and found himself surrounded by OSU fans. And instead of rousing the crowd with competitive banter, he brought everyone together with his 1993 platinum hit.

.@tobykeith leading Oklahoma State fans in "Should've Been a Cowboy" is exactly what you need to start your day 🤠pic.twitter.com/eLIK1WzAYi — Outsider (@outsider) January 19, 2023

Despite the heated rivalry, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State fans banded together for the tune, and Toby Keith kept the vibe going by buying friends and foes shots. Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer was also in attendance, and he was helping supply the booze as well.

Keith made the appearance amid his battle with stomach cancer, which has sidelined him for months. So fans were thrilled to see him feeling well enough to get back to doing all of the things he loves, like watch Sooners basketball, sing his favorite songs, and schmooze with fans.

“Glad he felt like coming out for a while,” someone wrote on Eskimo Joe’s Facebook page. “Try and understand, we are not the same after doing radiation and chemo. It takes a lot out of us. PRAYERS UP.

“Love that Toby. He’s going through a rough time,” a fan added. “Sure missed seeing him on OU’s sideline.”

Toby Keith Hopes to Return to the Stage Once He’s ‘Back in Fighting Shape’

Toby Keith has been fighting the disease since late 2021, according to Daily Mail. But he didn’t reveal his diagnosis until June 2022. Behind the scenes, he has undergone several procedures, including chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. The harsh treatment forced him to cancel his performances for the rest of the year.

“It’s pretty debilitating to have to go through all that, but as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future,” he said during an interview with CMT Hot 20 Countdown in December.

Despite the setback, Keith isn’t planning on walking away from his career, however. When he first told fans about his cancer, he promised he would get back to work once he felt stronger. And during his CMT chat, he once again shared that he isn’t ready to quit just yet.

“I’m thinking about getting back in fighting shape,” he noted confidently. “I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal.”