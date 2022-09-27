Toby Keith’s ‘Oklahoma Breakdown’ Among Most-Added Songs on Country Radio Amid His Cancer Battle

Toby Keith just dropped a new track. “Oklahoma Breakdown” hit the airwaves on Monday, and it was one of the most added songs at country radio this week. The track was written by Mike Hosty, and it was originally recorded in 2007 by Stoney LaRue. Check out Toby Keith’s version of the song below.

It’s got a bluesy vibe. It’s from his 2021 album Peso in My Pocket. That collection was his first new album since 2017’s The Bus Songs. It was his nineteenth studio album.

The lead single is a track titled “Old School.” That one was written by Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd. Incidentally, Maren Morris and Jake Owen were the two tracks that were added more this week than Keith’s. Toby Keith spoke about the track when it was recorded.

“Mike was playing somewhere and I saw him do it, so it reminded me,” he said. “The song has some miles on it, so I called him and asked him if he wanted to play on it if I cut it. I figured everyone in that part of the world would get a kick out of him being on the record. So that’s him on rhythm and that slide solo.”

Toby Keith is an Oklahoma native. He played football when he was in school. Keith even tried out for the Oklahoma Outlaws of the USFL. He didn’t make the team, so the 61-year-took up a career in music. In 1993, “Shoulda Been a Cowboy” shot to number one and the rest is history.

Toby Keith Misses Award Ceremony Due to His Battle With Cancer

Earlier this year, Toby Keith announced that he has stomach cancer. It forced him to cancel a string of tour dates and summer festival stops. He was also recently forced to cancel an appearance at The SabesWings Second Annual Strikeout Fundraiser to accept a lifetime achievement award. Keith posted a video to TikTok to express his gratitude for the award and he received a lot of support from fans.

He also spoke about the work his own foundation does in Oklahoma City.

“My foundation, the Toby Keith Foundation, founded the OK Kids Korral in Oklahoma City. We facilitate lodging and food and transportation to and from the hospital for the kids with cancer and their families while they stay across the street from the Children’s Hospital. Helping ease that burden is the reason we started the foundation. It’s truly a dream come true.”

One of the dates that Toby Keith was forced to cancel was a “Salute to Our Heroes” event near the site of the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif. Blake Shelton stepped in to perform for the event. It takes place on Veterans Day.