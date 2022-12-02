Toby Keith Opens Up About Recovery from ‘Debilitating’ Stomach Cancer

Toby Keith made a rare public appearance at the BMI Awards last month where we got one of our first looks at the 61-year-old artist since he revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis in June. He also recently made a brief return to the stage in his home state of Oklahoma, performing alongside husband and wife duo Tim and Taylor Gore. Now though, about a week after the 30-minute performance, the country music icon is revealing what it’s like to undergo recovery amid what he called “debilitating” stomach cancer.

During an appearance on the CMT Hot 20 Countdown, Toby Keith admitted that his battle with stomach cancer has been rough. The “Oklahoma Breakdown” singer said, “It’s pretty debilitating to have to go through all that, but as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future.”

Although Toby Keith revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis in June, the Daily Mail states veteran singer-songwriter has been battling his affliction since the fall of 2021. Since then, Keith has undergone a medical litany of procedures, including surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy.

Nevertheless, Toby Keith is looking forward to getting back on the road. He also said during the interview, “I’m thinking about getting back in fighting shape — I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal.”

When the country star initially revealed his diagnosis, he promised fans that he would return to performing as soon as his health would allow him. In a vulnerable June social media post, he said, “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Toby Keith Reveals the Secret to Becoming a Successful Songwriter

Although Toby Keith celebrated the heyday of his career in the early 2000s, his music remains a foundational element in the ever-changing sound of country music. However, aside from putting out music, the 61-year-old star is also an accomplished songwriter, revealing in a clip following the BMI Awards that he got his start in Nashville as a songwriter. With his name attached to both the sound and lyrics of many of his number-one hits, Keith revealed the secret to becoming a successful songwriter.

“The best advice I could give an up-and-coming songwriter would be to try to write something every day and to try and finish as many as you can,” he began.

He added that when he first started out, he felt as though he had written 200 songs.

“Then I wrote a good one, and then I wrote 150 songs, and then I wrote another good one,” and soon enough, the gap between hits began to shrink.

Toby Keith concluded, “As you learn and network and you keep honing your trade, it will come easier for some people.”