Toby Keith Posts Father’s Day Message Amid Stomach Cancer Battle

Country music superstar Toby Keith posted a fun-loving Father’s Day message to Twitter this morning. The singer songwriter, who recently disclosed a stomach cancer diagnosis dating back to the fall of 2021, made a quip about one of his songs as the punchline for the social media post.

Here’s to all the dads out there that refuse to let the old man in. Happy #FathersDay! https://t.co/O66bIYzyqz — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) June 19, 2022

“Here’s to all the dads out there that refuse to let the old man in. Happy #FathersDay!” he wrote. He also included a link to watch the music video to his song, “Don’t Let the Old Man In.”

The post has a certain comedic irony to it, which isn’t surprising given Keith’s great sense of humor. But the song is actually very poignant and mesmerizing. It hearkens imagery of a life gone by, and a man coming to terms with his own mortality. He doesn’t want to let go of his vitality just yet, but also is learning to make peace with the inevitable.

“And I knew all of my life/That someday it would end/Get up and go outside/Don’t let the old man in,” the lyrics read. “Look out your window and smile/Don’t let the old man in.”

Last week, Keith also posted a follow-up message thanking fans for their outpouring of love and support following his diagnosis.

“Thank you for all your love and support. I have the best fans in the world. – T”

Toby Keith said he wrote many of his new songs after going on jogs

A few days prior, he told the world that he had stomach cancer in a heartbreaking but optimistic post.

He said in the post that he needed time to relax and recover after surgery and chemotherapy.

“Last fall, I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” the 60-year-old said on social media. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax.”

The diagnosis happened to coincide with Keith’s first album release in about five years. Speaking about his creative process while writing the album Peso in My Pocket, Keith said he would gain inspiration during his physical exercise time.

“I’d look at the song ideas I had in my phone before I started running, and then I would take off,” he shared. “Next thing I know, my time would be up, and I’d have been constantly working, grinding gears in my head about the songs. I’d get back and put on my recorder on my phone and I would lay down what I got. It was a great time for me to write.”

Since revealing his diagnosis and invasive therapy procedures, however, Keith and his team canceled their many planned shows for 2022. It seems as if the original plan was for Keith to keep on performing despite the disease; but now he has decided to rest and recuperate, which is never a bad plan.