toby-keith-posts-message-about-legendary-college-football-coach-mike-leach

As the sports world mourns the loss of Mike Leach, country music superstar Toby Keith took to Twitter to honor the longtime college football coach.

In the social media post, featuring a picture of Leach on the sidelines, Toby Keith wrote, “Sad day. Our friend and legendary Coach Mike Leach has passed away. RIP Coach. Prayers for your family.”

Sad day

Our friend and legendary Coach Mike Leach has passed away

RIP Coach

Prayers for your family -T



📸: Dean Rutz pic.twitter.com/YX3DpvYTdz — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) December 13, 2022

Keith previously tweeted about Leach after the football coach was sent to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson following a massive heart attack. “One of my favorites,” Keith stated. “Coach Mike Leach needs our prayers right now. Let’s go!!!”

Over the weekend, Leach suffered from a heart attack. Unfortunately, the Mississippi State head coach, who had led teams at Iowa Wesleyan, Valdosta State, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Texas Teach, and Washington State, ended up passing away on Monday (December 12th). He was 61 years old at the time of his death. He had been with Mississippi State since 2020.

In 2018, Mike Leach mentioned Keith while he was discussing his taste in music. He had told the Daily News that Keith was “good solid country, almost country rock.”

“Toby Keith is just solid energy,” Leach stated at the time. “And makes you feel good.”

Along with Toby Keith, Mike Leach Had Some Thoughts About Other Music Artists

While he praised Toby Keith, Mike Leach had some thoughts about other music artists. While speaking about Lynyrd Skynyrd, Leach declared, “It’s a very Wyoming type of band, even though they probably never went to Wyoming. Country rural high-school Southern.”

Leach then described “dark, mysterious” while calling Jimmy Buffet “relaxed paradise.” He also said Neil Young’s music is the type of music that “talks to you.” He said that Grateful Dead is consistent. “There’s no bad songs by the Dead. I can’t say that any of them are my favorite, but none of them are bad.”

Meanwhile, he called Jethro Tull’s music more hard and harder to find. “But again, rock with energy with a unique approach,” the head coach said. “And the electric flute is outstanding.”

However, it seems that Leach loved The Marshall Tucker Band. “Outstanding. They were, throughout the state (Wyoming) when I grew up there, an extremely popular band. One, they would tour and do concerts in Wyoming. Even though they’re from Virginia or something (actually South Carolina), it was very western music, but still rock.”

He went on to speak about the experience he had with Radney Foster’s music. “Before we used to play A&M every year, we would play Texas Back in 1880, and it would inspire our entire team. And we always played well against Robert Earl Keen. He would be like Bob Dylan for country music.”