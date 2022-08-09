Toby Keith Posts Moving New Message Amid Cancer Battle

On Monday afternoon, country music star Toby Keith shared a message of thanks to his fans and friends for their support as he battles stomach cancer. In a short clip, Keith’s social media team posted a video collage of numerous messages he’s received on Twitter wishing him well before sharing a post of his own at the end.

In June, the country singer revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis in another tweet. He shared that he’s known about the diagnosis since the fall of 2021. Since then, he’s undergone chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery as he fights the disease.

“So far, so good,” Toby Keith wrote in his cancer announcement. “I need time to breathe, recover, and relax. I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Almost two months after revealing his diagnosis, the 61-year-old shared his appreciation for the outpouring of support he’s received. He posted a video sharing tons of messages from fans and many from his famous friends. Fellow musicians and other celebrities have all shared messages of support. They included messages from The Rock, Troy Aikman, Sammy Hagar, Jake Owen, Jason Aldean, and many more.

At the end of the clip, Keith shared a short message thanking everyone for their well wishes as he battles cancer.

“Thank you for all your love and support. I have the best fans in the world. – T,” Toby Keith wrote on Twitter.

Thank you for all your love and support. -T pic.twitter.com/NYbWRgLVu0 — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) August 8, 2022

A couple weeks after Toby Keith revealed his cancer diagnosis, he was forced to share a warning with his fans. Even though he’s received resounding support in his time of need, some people have attempted to take advantage of his health issues. Ever since announcing the diagnosis, Keith has been a victim of imposter profiles on social media.

Some individuals have started fake accounts claiming to be Toby Keith. In fact, in many cases the fake profiles are messaging fans and requesting money. Other accounts are also simply spreading fake updates on his health. However, Keith and his team found out about the fake accounts and sent out warnings to his fans to be aware of the fraudulent profiles.

“We are aware of the many imposter profiles claiming to be Toby on social media. But it’s come to our attention that some of these accounts are now posting falsified updates regarding Toby’s health. We are working to get these removed,” Toby Keith’s Twitter account shared.

“Any updates will come directly from Toby’s verified social media pages,” the post added. “As a reminder, Toby will never personally contact you or request money and you should report any accounts claiming otherwise. – Team Toby”