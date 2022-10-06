Toby Keith Reflects on ‘Icon’ Loretta Lynn in Touching Tribute

Toby Keith is joining the country music community in mourning the death of Loretta Lynn. Lynn passed away peacefully in her sleep at her Hurricane Mill, Tenn. home on Tuesday. She was 90. See Toby Keith’s post below.

The icon award…need I say more. Rest in peace, Ms Loretta. -T



📸: @BMI pic.twitter.com/txpw2341uu — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) October 6, 2022

“The icon award…need I say more. Rest in peace, Ms. Loretta,” he captioned the photo of an awards presentation he was present for.

Loretta Lynn was presented the “Icon Award” by BMI in 2004. The honor came after the release of her late career comeback record Van Leer Rose. That album was produced by Jack White of the White Stripes. He also appeared on a track on the album, “Portland, Oregon.” White developed an unlikely friendship with Loretta Lynn in her later years. He penned a moving tribute of his own upon her death.

“What a sad day today is,” he said. “We lost one of the greats, Loretta Lynn. I said when I was first asked about her what I thought and I said years ago that I thought she was the greatest female singer-songwriter of the 20th century. I still believe that. Loretta used to say that to make it in the business, you had to either be great, different, or first, and she thought that she was just different and that’s how she made it. But I think she was all three of those things and there’s plenty of evidence to back that up too.”

Jack White went on to say that Loretta Lynn was “like a mother figure” to him, and other times, a friend. He added that she told him a lot of amazing things that he’ll never share.

Toby Keith Joins Country Music Community in Mourning Loretta Lynn

Toby Keith wasn’t the only country music star paying tribute to Loretta Lynn upon the news of her death. Carly Pearce was already set to step into the circle at the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday evening. And she shared a voicemail that Loretta Lynn left for her. Pearce also performed her song, “Dear Miss Loretta.”

“Hi Carly, this is Loretta, honey,” the voicemail began. “I’m just laying here in bed just taking it easy. I’m fixing to get up to wash my face and maybe comb my hair. I don’t know. I ain’t got no place to go, have I? Anyway, I love your song. Thank you sweetheart. I love you, honey. Hey, come and see me sometime.”

Carly Pearce wasn’t the only star that shared a memorable phone moment with Loretta Lynn. Lynn shared a stylist with Alan Jackson, and the stylist shared video of a phone exchange between her two clients. Apparently, Miss Loretta had a big crush on Jackson, and she told him how much she loved him. She even called him her “boyfriend” and said that would be “their secret.”