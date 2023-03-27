Toby Keith Reminds the World That Mullets Rule in Sweet Throwback Wedding Anniversary Post

Country music star Toby Keith is letting people know that mullets are still a fashion choice in this sweet photo. He’s celebrating his wedding anniversary to his wife, Tricia. In the photo from Keith’s Twitter account, you can see he’s rocking a mullet. This was back a few years ago, obviously. Still, the picture is fitting because it probably brings back warm memories for the couple. There were plenty of “Happy anniversary” wishes in the comments section of this post.

Happy anniversary to Toby and Tricia! pic.twitter.com/TZaeI13ek2 — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) March 24, 2023

Keith recently celebrated the 30-year anniversary of the song Should’ve Been a Cowboy.. While he’s had great success in his career, it wasn’t always that way. Back in 1993, he was struggling to get noticed in Nashville. Should’ve Been a Cowboy was released on February 12, 1993, and was his first hit single. By far, it would not the last one for him..That song would reach the No. 1 spot on the U.S. and Canadian country charts. It also reached No. 96 on the all-genre U.S. Billboard chart.

Toby Keith Speaks Out About His Battle With Stomach Cancer

As his fans know, Keith has been battling stomach cancer. He even notes that it’s been a rough road to deal with it. Yet he does have a bit of a positive outlook about the matter. Keith said on the CMT Hot 20 Countdown, “It’s pretty debilitating to have to go through all that, but as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future.” But Toby Keith also sounds like a man ready to get back on the road or get busy again. “I’m thinking about getting back in fighting shape — I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal,” Keith said in the CMT interview.

In August 2022, Keith shared a message with his fans. It was an upbeat note from the Oklahoma Breakdown singer. “Thank you for all your love and support. I have the best fans in the world. – T,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, last November, Keith received the BMI Icon Award. All I ever cared about was the Songwriter Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame, and BMI Icon,” Keith said. He became part of the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017. And in 2021, Keith was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Keith, after being honored by BMi, posted on Twitter. “I was proud to accept @BMI’s Icon Award. Thank you BMI for all you’ve done over the years — and to @CarrieUnderwood, @EricChurch, Dean Dillon, and Scotty Emrick for the badass tributes.”