toby-keith-reveals-stomach-cancer-diagnosis

Country music star Toby Keith just revealed via social media that he has stomach cancer and has been receiving treatment since 2021.

According to Keith, he received his diagnosis last fall. He’s since undergone chemo, radiation, and surgery over the last six months to fight the disease.

“So far, so good,” he tweeted earlier today. “I need time to breathe, recover, and relax.”

The “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue” singer also told fans that he’s looking forward to spending some down time with his family; but that he also looks forward to seeing fans again, soon.

Keith didn’t specify an exact date his chemo began, but it likely started around the time he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in October. He joined Amy Grant, Rhett Akins, Buddy Cannon, and John Scott Sherrill as part of the 2021 class.

Brooks & Dunn’s Ronnie Dunn performed Keith’s first No. 1 hit “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” at the event. Songwriter Mac McAnally also spoke at the event to honor Keith.

“Last night, Toby was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021. He was inducted and honored by Hall of Fame members @macmcanally and @ronniedunn. Ronnie performed Toby’s first #1 hit – which became the most played country song of the 1990s – ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy,’” Toby Keith’s account posted at the time.