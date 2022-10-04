Toby Keith Shows Support for Hardy Following Devastating Tour Bus Crash

Last weekend country music star HARDY shared the news that he and many of his crew members had been involved in a serious crash. Since then, many stars have shown their support for the REDNECKER singer by posting well-wishes on social media. Among these stars is Toby Keith who shared a touching message for “Team @Hardymusic” following the devastating auto accident.

Toby Keith Sends Well Wishes To HARDY As More Information About The Accident Becomes Available

“Sending prayers for Team @HardyMusic,” Toby Keith writes in an October 4 Twitter post. The American Soldier singer signs the touching message with a simple “T”.

In a report from Taste of Country, it is noted that neither HARDY nor his have provided an official update on the accident or how it occurred. However, the singer has asked for thoughts and prayers for his friend and bus driver, Ricky, who sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He remains in the hospital while three others involved in the devastating accident have been released.

No major updates on the crash have been released at this point. However, HARDY has taken to his Insta stories to share a thank you message with his followers. In the Instagram story, HARDY shares a selfie of himself while posing with his fiancé Caleigh Ryan. The message included with the Insta story thanks fans for their support in the wake of the auto accident.

“Thank you for all the texts and calls,” HARDY posts to his Insta story.

“I’m alive,” the award-winning singer and songwriter comments in the personal update. “and that’s all that matters,” the artist continues. “I love you all.”

Caleigh Ryan also shares an update after the tragic bus accident, thanking all of her followers for the prayers and well-wishes sent after news of the devastating event was released.

“Thank you all so so much for all of the prayers and well wishes,” she says in the post. “I’m thanking God with all of my heart that I’m able to hold his hand right now.”

What Will Happen With Upcoming HARDY Shows Is Still Unknown As Crew Members Heal Following The Devastating Crash

HARDY shared the news of the bus accident on his Instagram late last weekend. In the post, the singer and songwriter notes that the “tour bus was in an accident on our way home from Bristol,” following a show.

“I’ve been released from the hospital, but ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us at a couple of shows,” HARDY says in a statement.

“My team and I will keep the fans updated on that as I rest in the coming days,” the performer adds. “Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow.