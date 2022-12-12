Toby Keith Takes Break From Road, Snaps Photo With Sammy Hagar Amid Cancer Battle

Country music singer Toby Keith recently posted a photo with Sammy Hagar while hanging out in Cabo. The star has recently been in the news after taking a break from touring due to a recent cancer diagnosis. The “I Love This Bar” singer recently sat down with CMT and gave updates on his health and future touring plans.

“I’m thinking about getting back into fighting shape,” Keith said when talking about potentially touring again. Footage from the interview was shared on Twitter.

However, it seems like Keith is having a great holiday season hanging out with the Van Halen vocalist.

Hagar and Keith have been friends for a while now, with photos of the pair going back to as early as 2007. Moreover, when Keith was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, Hagar took to social media to share well-wishes to the musician.

Now, it looks like the pair are linking up again in Cabo San Lucas to soak up some sun this December. You can check out the Twitter post below.

Is there any better place to spend time off the road than the @CaboWaboCSL with @SammyHagar? pic.twitter.com/Kc1AurAIt8 — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) December 10, 2022

In early June 2022, Toby Keith revealed his cancer diagnosis. However, recently, he warned fans about fake updates regarding his health. According to reports, imposters of Keith’s accounts have been using Keith’s name to provide “falsified updates.”

Toby Keith Revealed Cancer Diagnosis to Fans in June 2022

He took to Twitter to clarify the issue.

“We are aware of the many imposter profiles claiming to be Toby on social media,” Toby Keith’s Twitter said in a statement. “But it’s come to our attention that some of these accounts are now posting falsified updates regarding Toby’s health. We are working to get these removed.”

“Any updates will come directly from Toby’s verified social media pages.” Next, the post went on to state Toby would never personally request money. Then, the account informed victims of those fake accounts to report them to the platform.

Keith then canceled his 2022 tour dates after revealing the diagnosis. He was diagnosed in back in 2021. Keith stated he received chemo for a six-month period, and he will continue updating fans from his verified profiles.

The nightclub, restaurant, and bar Cabo Wabo was founded by Sammy Hagar in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. However, franchises also exist along the Las Vegas Strip and in Hollywood, California along Hollywood Boulevard. The bar also features its own signature brand of tequila, also called Cabo Wabo.

Hagar, and his long-time friend, Marco Monroy, partnered up with fellow Van Halen members Michael Anthony and Edward and Alex Van Halen. In April 1990, they opened the large bar, restaurant, and performance space named after the band’s 1988 song “Cabo Wabo.”

However, the cantina was initially a financial flop, which led Hagar to buy out his bandmates. Then, under new management, the bar became popular with both locals and tourists during the town’s tourist boom.