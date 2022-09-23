Toby Keith’s Video Amid Cancer Battle Met With Huge Outpouring of Support From Fans

Days after Toby Keith posted a video on TikTok revealing that he was unable to travel to accept his lifetime achievement award at The SabesWings’ Second Annual Strike Out Fundraiser due to his stomach cancer treatment, the country music legend is being met with an outpouring of support from his devoted fans.

In the TikTok clip, Toby Keith opened up about how he was honored to accept the award from MLB great Bret Saberhagen’s foundation. “I’ve been through a crazy year dealing with cancer myself and was unable to attend the event,” he explained. “And I’m sorry about that.”

@musicmayhemmagazine Toby Keith was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at The SabesWings’ Second Annual Strike Out Fundraiser in Paso Robles, CA and shared a virtual speech, accepting the honor. ♬ original sound – Music Mayhem

Toby Keith then thanked all SabesWings before discussing the award. “Bret and Kandace select individuals for this honor in three categories – servitude to a collection of people who are in need, making a difference in the lives of others, and the common thread to work cohesively with other groups sharing a purpose and passion.”

Along with discussing SabesWings’ support for cancer patients and survivors, the Red Solo Cup hitmaker also opened up about his own foundation’s work. “My foundation, the Toby Keith Foundation, founded the OK Kids Korral in Oklahoma City. We facilitate lodging and food and transportation to and from the hospital for the kids with cancer and their families while they stay across the street from the Children’s Hospital. Helping ease that burden is the reason we started the foundation. It’s truly a dream come true.”

Toby Keith’s Fans Show Their Support For the Country Music Superstar

In the comment section of the video, fans of Toby Keith shared their support. They also praise him during this difficult time.

“I’ve seen you 3 or 4 times in concert and I really enjoyed them,” one fan shared. “I pray that you get well soon. You are an awesome entertainer!!!”

Another Toby Keith supporter then sent him some prayers as he continues his cancer battle. “Dear [Jesus], son of God hear my prayers, please carry this man in your arms, I ask for comfort and healing. AMEN. GET WELL TOBY.”

Meanwhile, a Toby Keith supporter reflected on their own experience with cancer. “Sending prayers for you and all that are [fighting] cancer,” they wrote. “I lost my fiancé 3 years ago this month. God bless you all.”

In June 2022, Toby Keith announced on Instagram he was diagnosed with stomach cancer. The diagnosis was revealed to him at the end of 2021. He revealed to fans that he had started undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery following the news.