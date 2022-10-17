Tommy Prine Releases Introspective New Single ‘Turning Stones’

Tommy Prine is the youngest son of legendary songwriter John Prine. However, don’t think that he’ll be out there trying to be a carbon copy of his dad. Instead, he is carrying on his family legacy by writing, singing, and recording in his own right. Over the last few months, Tommy has been on the road and has played a handful of shows. As a result, some fans were aware of him when he dropped his debut single “Ships in the Harbor” in September. It was a great introduction to the young singer-songwriter. Now, he’s back with another single.

On Friday, Tommy Prine released “Turning Stones” to streaming services. Sonically, this one has plenty in common with Tommy’s debut. His strong voice rings out over laid-back finger-picked acoustic guitar. It sounds great and evokes the perfect mood for a gloomy fall day when sunlight is trying its hardest to peak through the clouds. However, it’s the songwriting that really shines here.

“Turning Stones” is one of those songs that is obviously very personal. At the same time, countless people will be able to feel Tommy’s words deep in their bones.

Tommy Prine on “Turning Stones”

In a press release, Tommy Prine spoke briefly about the song. He said that the song’s title comes from the phrase “leave no stone unturned,” and that he co-penned it with Ruston Kelly. “It’s about learning from past mistakes and bad life choices by asking yourself the tough questions, turning every stone,” Prine explained. “You can’t learn from those mistakes unless you put in the work and self-reflection.”

In “Turning Stones,” Tommy Prine examines the struggle to avoid those tough questions. Lines like “And I know / I’m not hurting alone / Dodging questions and turning stones,” seem to describe the struggle of looking everywhere for answers while refusing to ask oneself the tough questions.

Big News Is Coming

Right now, we have two top-notch Tommy Prine songs to listen to. Unfortunately, this is the last new song we’re going to get from Tommy for a while. He won’t release any more new music until he announces his debut full-length album. He plans to release it sometime next year.

Until then, some folks will get the chance to catch Tommy Prine live later this year. He’ll be hitting the road in November for a handful of dates. You can get tickets and more information on Prine’s website.