Tommy Prine Set to Carve His Own Musical Path with Debut Album ‘This Far South’

Tommy Prine is the son of the late songwriting legend John Prine. However, that’s only the beginning of his story. Last year, Tommy dipped his toe into the music world. He released his debut song, “Ships in the Harbor” in September. Then, about a month later, he released “Turning Stones.” Additionally, Prine started playing live sets. Notably, he performed at Hello from the Hills, a benefit show, and You’ve Got Gold, a celebration of his father’s life and music. Now, he’s ready to release his debut album.

Tommy Prine’s debut album This Far South will hit shelves and streaming services on June 23rd. The record and his previously-released songs represent a collection of tunes that Prine has been working on for years. Friday, he released the album’s title track. Check it out below.

Tommy Prine Discusses Entering the Family Business

Starting a music career, Prine told the Tennessean, was always in the back of his mind. “But it was quickly shot down,” he added. “Like, why would I even try? I felt like I didn’t have it in me. The whole prospect of following in my dad’s footsteps, back then it felt like I would be walking under this huge shadow.”

That’s not an unfounded worry. John Prine is hailed as one of the greatest folk/country songwriters to ever pick up a pen. His observations on life, tongue-in-cheek humor, and knack for tapping into the human condition made him a legend. Tommy Prine was worried he’d forever be branded “John’s son.”

Now, though, things have changed. “If I spend my life feeling like I’m under my father’s shadow, then I’m never going to be able to figure out who I am,” he told the publication. “I had to switch my perspective on that. Now, I feel like I’m walking next to [John’s shadow]. I see it. It’s in proximity to me, but I don’t feel like I’m walking under it… I’m walking next to it.”

A Little Help from His Friends

There’s a good chance that Tommy Prine would have been content to write songs for himself and only break out his guitar around close friends if it weren’t for some of those friends giving him the push to put himself out there. Producer Gena Johnson and songwriter Ruston Kelly gave him the push he needed.

It all started with “This Far South.” He played the song for Kelly while hanging out one night. Ruston loved the song and convinced Tommy Prine to record it. “We did it and it was awesome. I had so much fun,” Prine said of recording the demo. Then, he didn’t hear from Kelly for a few weeks.

At this point, Prine started to doubt himself. Then, in late 2020 Jonson – who worked on John Prine’s final release The Tree of Forgiveness – and Kelly got Tommy on a conference call. They convinced him to quit his job and record an album. The rest, as they say, is history.

“At the time, I didn’t know at all what I was getting myself into, but I’m very glad I did because I’ve never felt more like myself in my entire life,” Prine said of finally stepping into the studio and recording his songs.