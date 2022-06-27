Town Mountain Announces New Album ‘Lines in the Levee’ Coming This Fall

Last week was a big one for the boys in Town Mountain. They announced that their first new album since 2018 will be hitting shelves and streaming services on October 7th. Lines in the Levee will be their first record to feature their longtime touring drummer and collaborator Miles Miller. Previously, Miller made a name for himself by manning the skins for Sturgill Simpson. To give fans a taste of what to expect from the upcoming record, the band released the first single and video last Friday. Additionally, the fiercely independent North Carolina-based band announced that they inked a deal with Nashville’s New West Records.

Lines in the Levee sees Town Mountain drawing from their vast pool of influences. Their Appalachian roots and respect for bluegrass traditions are still the center of their sound. More than that, it is a filter through which they’re pouring honky tonk attitude and alt-country rebelliousness. On the band’s website, guitarist and founding member Robert Greer spoke about the sound of the new album. “This is the sound we’ve been working towards since the inception of the band. We realized that we needed to do what’s best for us. We’re being true to ourselves. It isn’t a departure, it’s an evolution.”

Mandolinist Phil Barker also commented on the evolved sound of Town Mountain’s upcoming record. “We’ve always had such a reverence and respect for those first and second-generation bluegrass bands, and it was that sound that initially inspired all of us to get together. That will always be part of our sound,” Barker said. “We also need to grow as artists and as individuals – for us, that means bringing in a wider palette of sonic influences.”

Check out the video for “Lines in the Levee” below to hear the latest evolution of Town Mountain.

Town Mountain Welcomes Miles Miller

Town Mountain has operated as a string band since its inception. In recent years, they added Miles Miller to their live lineup. With this album, the band is stepping outside the string band box and welcoming Miller as a full-time drummer. This might take some longtime fans and bluegrass purists by surprise. However, Robert Greer says it’s another part of the band’s evolution.

“When we were looking to add percussion to our sound, Miles was the guy we wanted. We’ve been good friends for a long time, and it just seemed like the natural fit to have him join us,” Greer said. He added, “He’s a fantastic drummer who really elevates the music so high and truly understands how to bring drums into a string band setting, something not a lot of people can do.”

Lines in the Levee Pre-Order Info and Tracklist

Lines in the Levee will hit all streaming services and store shelves on October 7th. You’ll be able to pick it up on CD and standard black vinyl. Additionally, fans will be able to get a few signed limited-edition vinyl pressings of the new Town Mountain record. Independent retailers in North Carolina will have a limited run of 100 Coke Bottle Clear vinyls and independent retailers around the world will have 1,000 Translucent Orange vinyls. If you want to preorder something really special check out the Translucent Yellow vinyl edition that is available for a pre-order now exclusively through New West Records. Reserve yours now, they only have 500 copies.

Tracklist