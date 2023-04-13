Trace Adkins to Celebrate the ‘Indomitable Spirit’ of Mayfield, Kentucky with Free Concert

In December of 2021, a massive tornado ripped through Mayfield, Kentucky. The EF4 twister devastated the town, flattening buildings and taking more than 80 lives. Many will recall the harrowing videos that emerged from inside a candle factory that was destroyed during the storm while an entire shift of workers was inside. Almost immediately, though, Mayfield residents and those from the surrounding areas came to help rebuild. For many watching, it was an inspirational show of strength in the face of such terrible loss. Trace Adkins was among those who took notice.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Currently, Adkins is on the road for his Somewhere in America Tour. Yesterday, he stopped by the Today Show to announce that he plans to add a free concert for the people of Mayfield, Kentucky to his nationwide trek next month.

Trace Adkins Wants to Give Mayfield Residents a ‘Pat on the Back’

“We’re gonna make a stop in Mayfield, Kentucky on May 20th,” Trace Adkins announced during his appearance on the show. “We’re gonna do a free show there at the high school football stadium. We partnered up with my friends at Kioti Tractors, they’re sponsoring all of it,” he added.

Adkins went on to say, “We just want to stop in Mayfield and do a show and just give those people a pat on the back for what they’ve done.” Then, he went on to explain that it will be more than a free show. Trace Adkins will also be shooting a music video in Mayfield.

“We were looking for a place to do a video for this song on the new album called ‘Somewhere in America.’ The song just talks about somewhere in America there are still people that have that indomitable spirit, that resiliency. We could think of no place better that exemplifies that than Mayfield, Kentucky.”

According to The Music Universe, Mayfield’s Mayor Kathy O’Nan spoke about the upcoming concert. “There are no words big enough to explain how thankful the people of Mayfield, Kentucky are to Trace Adkins for coming here on May 20th for the filming of the video for his song ‘Somewhere in America,’” she said. “In December 2021, an EF4 tornado tore through and devastated our small town, and we are just like the people in one of the first lines of this song – ‘The whole town comes with their work boots on, and they raise it right back up.’ That’s Mayfield and we are so excited to be able to celebrate our resilience with a Trace Adkins concert.”

Adkins still has plenty of dates on his current tour. Check out the remaining dates below. Then, head to his website for tickets and more information.