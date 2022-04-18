Trace Adkins Celebrates ‘Honky Tonk Badonkadonk’s 3X Platinum Status at Sold-Out Ryman Show

On April 8, Trace Adkins returned to the Ryman Auditorium for the first time since 2012, performing an emotional show for a sold-out crowd of adoring fans. He brought his The Way I Wanna Go Tour to the Mother Church for a heartfelt performance, showcasing and celebrating the songs that have brought him longtime success in country music. He embarked on his tour after performing at the Daytona 500 in February.

In the middle of the show, Adkins’ friend and fellow country singer Terri Clark came on stage to share that Adkins’ 2005 hit “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” had been officially certified triple Platinum. Talk about an achievement; playing at the Ryman for the first time in 10 years, plus triple Platinum on a 17-year-old song. But, it’s the best song ever written (in my biased opinion) so it definitely deserves that honor.

Adkins spoke about the achievement later. “Performing at the Ryman is always a highlight, but a sold-out crowd made it even more special,” he explained. He also mentioned that he didn’t know what Terri Clark was doing when she surprised him on stage. “Then, my good friend, Terri Clark, walked on stage and caught me totally off guard,” he continued. “Hell, I didn’t know what she was up to! Am I supposed to be singing a song with her? Is she going to slap me? Surprising me with news of the certification on the Ryman stage was a moment I will cherish.”

Trace Adkins Plays Sold Out Ryman Show, Plus Releases New Remixes

This exciting news comes on the heels of Trace Adkins releasing five different remixes of the classic song on April 8. New remixes, a sold out show at the legendary Ryman, certified triple Platinum, and a new show about being the best cowboy? Trace Adkins is having a hell of a year so far.

As far as the “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” remixes go, there are five different songs each with unique themes. There’s a Country Club remix, which is a blend of that classic guitar riff plus some electronic inspirations and jazzy synth drums. It’s faster than the original, and while it’s not my favorite, it still has its merits.

The next remix, however, is probably the most innovative. It’s a 70s Groove mix that completely turns the song on its head; when they say groove they mean groove. It’s sultry and smooth, and brings to mind a smoky velvet lounge, silk shirts, and wide-leg pants. It works surprisingly well; the original song paints a picture of a rowdy country bar, but this remix takes the song’s base and throws it back 40 years. It’s, dare I say it, classy.

Okay, so I know I said the 70s Groove remix was innovative, but that was before I heard the Eurofunk mix. It’s very 80s, very Eurovision. It’s something you’d definitely hear on Dance Dance Revolution in 2007. These remixes are worth a listen just to see which one you like the best. Trace Adkins covered all the bases; there’s something there for every style.