Trace Adkins Covers ‘Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Cowboys’ on ‘Monarch’: WATCH

Trace Adkins is the star of the new FOX series Monarch. The series is about a country music family and co-stars Susan Sarandon. It’s given Adkins a new vehicle for unique new performances. He’s covered Willie Nelson. And now he’s covering another tune that Willie did with Waylon Jennings. Check out a clip from “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” below.

The clip is from the most recent episode of the show. It was the fifth episode titled “Death and Christmas.”

Trace Adkins is enjoying playing the role of “Albie” on the show.

“This all happened so quickly,” he said. “And I still am stuck in the middle of this whirlwind. But I’m enjoying every minute of it. It’s an opportunity that came along to do something that I’ve never done before. You know, I’ve been in some movies, but I’ve never been on a set longer than…probably three weeks or so?”

Adkins had roles in several westerns over the past couple of decades. He was in The Lincoln Lawyer alongside Matthew McConaughey. Trace Adkins did have some television appearances along the way, but they were one-offs. He appeared on My Name is Earl and Yes, Dear when he was beginning his acting career.

“You know, I gotta keep pushing myself and getting outside my comfort zone to hopefully keep growing in some way,” he said. “So, man, I’m having a blast.”

Trace Adkins Isn’t Much Like “Albie”

Trace Adkins discussed the differences between himself and his character.

“The only similarity between myself and Albie – we do the same thing for a living,” he said. “I have yet to bury anybody in the woods. Albie had to bury somebody in the woods. I’m not saying I’m not gonna have to, but I haven’t yet.”

But Trace Adkins does have drama in his life. He blames that on his girls.

“I’ve got five daughters so I’m no stranger to drama,” he joked. “But the drama that Albie has to put up with on a daily basis, I would not. I leave the set every going, ‘Thank God I don’t have to deal with the stuff that man has to deal with.’ Because I would put somebody in a sleeper hold every day.”

The cast doesn’t know much more about the direction the story will go than the audience. And that’s fun for Trace Adkins.

“I mean, from episode to episode, we don’t know what’s coming,” he said. “We don’t know what’s gonna happen next. That’s always a fun day when you get the script for the next episode. Everybody’s on set going, ‘Wow! Have you seen what’s coming next?’ It’s pretty fun.”

There are six more episodes of the show set to air this season.