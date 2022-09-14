Trace Adkins Explains Why He Wants to Apologize to His Younger Self

Trace Adkins has been churning out country music hits for close to 30 years. He established himself with the release of his first album in 1996, and ever since he’s been a constant presence in the country music world.

However, it wasn’t always an easy road for the superstar. In his younger years, he made his fair share of poor choices. In a recent piece for Fox News, Adkins was asked what he would say to his younger self if given the opportunity. The biggest thing he’d say? He would apologize.

“I would have apologized profusely for all the stupid s–t that I’m going to do and the trouble that he’s going to get in and apologize that it took so long to grow up,” Adkins said.

Adkins recently stepped into the world of acting with his first major role in a TV series, Monarch. He plays a character close to himself as a legendary singer-songwriter. But the role gives him a chance to look back at himself and see the similarities in his own sometimes chaotic life.

“He’s very much like me,” Adkins said to People. “I mean, I can look back over periods in my life where the train was perpetually off the track, and that’s Albie’s world. The train is perpetually off the track. Sometimes it’s his fault, sometimes it’s not, but he has to deal with that stuff.”

Trace Adkins Opens Up About His Role in ‘Monarch’

While speaking to Fox News, Adkins discussed the experience of stepping into his first major acting role. It might be a new venture, but he gets to stick close to his country roots and even cover songs by his idols like Hank Williams and Merle Haggard.

“I never would have gone in studio and covered that,” Trace Adkins explained. “But it’s been a lot of fun being able to record as Albie.”

Adkins also said that filming was “even more special” thanks to the many guest appearances by both friends and family in the country music world. “It’s a lot of fun to be on this show and have all the musical guests come in. That’s a real treat for me.”

He went on to say that the camera is “the biggest difference” between performing and acting. “I think every time I walk up to a microphone and sing a song, I’m portraying whatever the mood or the character is in that song. So, I do it all the time.”

Regarding what viewers can expect with the series that just hit the airwaves, Adkins said there will be a lot of guest performers that will surely excite his fans. “I’m super pumped that they’re bringing in all of these legends of country music to be part of the show. It just makes it feel a little more real, and it’s fun to see my friends on TV.”