Trace Adkins Gives Fans an Inside look at His ‘Monarch’ Character, Albie

The worlds of country music and prestige TV drama collide in the new hit show from Fox, Monarch. The first episode premiered to more than 4 million viewers last week and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for the rest of the season. In the show, country music superstar Trace Adkins steps into the semi-autobiographical role of Albie Roman, a legendary country music singer also known as the Texas Truthteller. In addition to being a famed musician, Albie is married to the Queen of Country Music, Dottie, played by Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon.

Ahead of the second episode premiere on September 20th, the Monarch Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes look at Adkins and his on-screen character to give viewers more of an understanding of the character and the powers that be behind the legendary country family.

Want to know more about our patriarch, Albie? Here’s an inside look. 👀 #Monarch pic.twitter.com/yX1J2HLt7t — Monarch on FOX (@MonarchOnFOX) September 20, 2022

In the video, Adkins hypes what’s still in store in the coming episodes of Monarch. He teases, “mystery, intrigue, lies, and backstabbing. This is what the music business is like.”

While speaking about his character, he described Albie Roman as a mixture of several country stars. But stops short of comparing the character to himself. “Albie’s like a mixture of Waylon, Johnny Cash, and Little Willie sprinkled in there. Albie’s journey has been different from mine. He seems to deal with it a little better than I do.”

The show’s creator and co-producer, Melissa London Hilfers, also spoke about the role Adkins takes on in Monarch. “Albie Roman is the king of country music. Very honest, tough, but also really kind and cares about his family.”

Trace Adkins stars opposite critically acclaimed actress Susan Sarandon. She plays his wife and the real mastermind behind the scenes. Hilfers went on to describe their relationship as a storybook romance but with a unique twist.

“Albie and Dottie Roman had basically a storybook love story. If a storybook love story could start in prison,” Hilfers said. “He wrote this incredibly beautiful love song for her called ‘The Brambles.’ And what Dottie Roman wants, she gets. The Romans are smart about their brand. Albie of course doesn’t give a damn about any of that stuff. It could all go away tomorrow. He just wants to make the music and be with his family.”

In a piece for People earlier this summer, Adkins provided a little more detail about what makes Albie tick.

“He’s very much like me,” Adkins said. “I mean, I can look back over periods in my life where the train was perpetually off the track, and that’s Albie’s world. The train is perpetually off the track. Sometimes it’s his fault, sometimes it’s not, but he has to deal with that stuff.”