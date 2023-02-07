Trace Adkins Prepares to Bring 90s Country to the Masses with His ‘Somewhere in America’ Tour

Most artists will announce a new tour months in advance. The wait time allows fans to get excited and get solidify plans to make it to the show. However, everyone is different. For instance, 90s country hitmaker Trace Adkins took to social media yesterday to announce his Somewhere in America Tour. The trek will kick off later this week.

Adkins didn’t give away too many details in his social media post. “2023 tour dates are here! The Somewhere in America Tour will kick off on February 10th,” he wrote in the caption. He directed fans to his official website for tickets and more information.

Presale tickets and passes to some upcoming festival dates are on sale now. Tickets for Trace Adkins’ 2023 tour go on sale to the public on Friday, February 10th. Additionally, tickets for the first four stops on the tour are available now.

Adkins will kick off the months-long trek in Lancaster, Pennsylvania this Friday. He’ll play a few shows every month until the tour comes to an end in Hiawassee, Georgia on October 14th.

Trace Adkins 2023 Tour Dates

02/10 – Lancaster, Pennsylvania @ American Music Theatre

02/14 – Stillwater, Oklahoma @ McKnight Center for the Performing Arts

03/04 – Choctaw, Mississippi @ Center Stage at Pearl River Resorts

03/18 – Gilbert, Arizona @ Boots in the Park

04/01 – Lake Charles, Louisiana @ L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles

04/15 – Arlington, Texas @ Live! By Loews (Community Storehouse Fundraising Dinner)

05/13 – Kansas City, Kansas @ Country Roots Fest

06/10 – Wright City, Missouri @ Cedar Lake Cellars

06/17 – Charles Town, West Virginia @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

06/30 – Camdenton, Missouri @ Ozarks Amphitheater

07/01 – Algona, Iowa @ ABATE Freedom Park

07/06 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove

07/07 — Independence, Iowa @ Buchanan County Fair

07/28 – Henderson, Nevada @ Sunset Station Amphitheater

07/29 – Minden, Nevada @ Carson Valley Inn & Casino

08/06 – Coachella, California @ Spotlight 29 Casino

08/11 – Arcadia, Wisconsin @ Ashley for the Arts

08/12 – Galva, Illinois @ The Back Road Music Festival

08/ 13 – West Allis, Wisconsin @ Wisconsin State Fair

08/26 – Mason, Wisconsin @ Concert in the Corn

09/02 – West Liberty, Ohio @ Country Legends Festival

10/14 – Hiawassee, Georgia @ Anderson Music Hall

Adkins to Pay Tribute to a Legend Later This Year

This tour won’t be the only thing on Trace Adkins’ plate this year. He’ll join several other 90s hitmakers to pay tribute to George Jones. Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones takes place on April 25th at the Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama. Adkins will join Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Tanya Tucker, Lorrie Morgan, Jamey Johnson, Tracy Lawrence, Travis Tritt, Wynonna Judd, and several others to pay tribute to the late legend. The concert takes place the day before the 10th anniversary of George Jones’ death.