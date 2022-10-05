Trace Adkins Raves About ‘Monarch’ Role: ‘I’m Loving Every Minute’

In 1996, budding musician Trace Adkins released his first album, Dreamin’ Out Loud, kicking off a career that would span decades and elevate him from small-town singer to country music icon. A few years later, as his music career was reaching new heights, he branched out into film as well, earning guest roles in beloved shows like King of the Hill and My Name is Earl.

Since then, Trace Adkins has built a rather impressive filmography, consisting of more than 40 roles in both TV series and movies. And finally, earlier this year, Adkins was offered his first lead role as Albie Roman in the musical drama Monarch.

Trace Adkins is no stranger to the spotlight, but stepping on stage in front of thousands of screaming fans is an entirely different experience from stepping in front of a camera for a starring role in a TV series. But Adkins is always looking for new opportunities to learn and grow, and playing fictional country star Albie Roman was the perfect way to do just that.

“This all happened so quickly,” he told FOX4. “And I still am stuck in the middle of this whirlwind. But I’m enjoying every minute of it. It’s an opportunity that came along to do something that I’ve never done before. You know, I’ve been in some movies, but I’ve never been on a set longer than…probably three weeks or so?”

“You know, I gotta keep pushing myself and getting outside my comfort zone to hopefully keep growing in some way,” Adkins continued. “So, man, I’m having a blast.”

Trace Adkins Explains Similarities Between Himself and His ‘Monarch’ Character

Like Trace Adkins, Albie Roman is a husband, father, and legendary country musician. However, Adkins says that’s where the similarities between himself and his Monarch character end – for now, at least.

“The only similarity between myself and Albie – we do the same thing for a living,” Adkins explained. “I have yet to bury anybody in the woods, Albie had to bury somebody in the woods. I’m not saying I’m not gonna have to, but I haven’t yet.”

That said, Trace Adkins in no way believes his differences from Albie are a bad thing. On the contrary, acting out the intense drama that plagues his Monarch character in every episode makes him grateful for his comparatively calm life.

“I’ve got five daughters, so I’m not a stranger to drama,” Adkins said. “But the drama that Albie has to put up with on a daily basis, I would not. I leave the set every day going, ‘Thank God I don’t have to deal with the stuff that man has to deal with. Because I would put somebody in a sleeper hold every day.'”

For Trace Adkins, the best part about starring in Monarch, aside from the new experiences, is the unpredictable nature of the job. “I mean, from episode to episode, we don’t know what’s coming,” he said. “We don’t know what’s gonna happen next.”

“That’s always a fun day when you get the script for the next episode. Everybody’s on set going, ‘Wow! Have you seen what’s coming next?!’ It’s pretty fun.”