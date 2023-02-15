Tracy Lawrence and Gary Allan to Hit the Road for Co-Headlining Tour

Two country music stalwarts announced they will join forces for a co-headlining tour this spring. Tracy Lawrence and Gary Allan are slated to hit the road for a handful of upcoming dates, including stops in Nebraska, Minnesota, Kentucky, and more.

Of course, Tracy Lawrence topped the charts in the 1990s with a slew of hits, including “Sticks and Stones,” “Texas Tornado,” “Time Marches On,” and more, while Gary Allan found his stride in the 2000s with No. 1 hits like “Man to Man,” “Tough Little Boys,” and “Nothing On but the Radio.” The upcoming tour represents the first time fans will get to see Tracy and Gary perform full sets on the same stage.

“Tracy Lawrence is one of the iconic artists of the ’90s country sound,” says Gary Allan. “It’s going to be fun to hit the road with him and hear those great songs every night.”

“I’m really looking forward to doing these shows with Gary Allan,” added Tracy. “We’ve been talking every day. And we’re really excited to hit the road together. What he brings to the table is unmatched and is going to elevate an already great night of music.”

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale begins on Feb. 16.

May 18 – Lincoln, Neb. – Pinewood Bowl Theater

May 19 – Chesterfield, Mo. – Chesterfield Amphitheater

May 26 – Waite Park, Minn. – The Ledge Amphitheater

May 27 – Mankato, Minn. – Vetter Stone Amphitheater

May 28 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa – McGrath Amphitheatre

June 1 – Fort Wayne, Ind. – Foellinger Theatre

June 2 – Louisville, Ky. – Iroquois Amphitheater

June 3 – Southaven, Miss. – BankPlus Amphitheater

Tracy Earns Top Honor for Philanthropy

Last month, Tracy Lawrence was named the recipient of the 2023 CRS Artist Humanitarian Award. He will be presented with the CRS Artist Humanitarian Award at the New Faces of Country Music show on March 15 during Country Radio Seminar.

Tracy’s Mission:Possible platform has raised more than $2 million for charities committed to ending homelessness across Middle Tennessee. Over the last 17 years, Tracy’s annual Thanksgiving-week Mission:Possible Turkey Fry & Benefit Concert has served up more than 73,0000 meals and raised more than $850,000 for the Nashville Rescue Mission. In addition, Tracy’s Mission:Possible Celebrity Golf Classic has raised $850,000 in its first two years.