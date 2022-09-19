Tracy Lawrence Announces 17th Annual Turkey Fry & Benefit Concert With Gary Allan

Fry turkeys. Sing songs. Raise money for a worthy cause. Tracy Lawrence announced his 17th annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert on Nov. 22 at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon. Over the years, Tracy’s annual Thanksgiving-week gathering has fried more than 6,400 turkeys, provided more than 64,000 meals to the homeless across Middle Tennessee, and raised more than $600,000 for the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Tracy and his troupe plan to fry a record-breaking 1,200 turkey during this year’s gather.

“Over the last 17 years we have served about 64,000 meals and touched countless people’s lives,” said Tracy Lawrence. “When we first started frying a few turkeys, I never thought we’d fry more than a dozen or two, let alone be raising hundreds of thousands of dollars while doing it. I’m proud of how this event has grown. And I’m thankful to have others in the community willing to participate to make it what it is today.”

Turkey Time in Tennessee

In addition to Tracy, this year’s benefit concert will feature performances by Gary Allan and Travis Denning. And, the “Find Out Who Your Friends Are” singer always has a few friendly surprises in store. Past performers have included Tim McGraw, Luke Combs, Chris Young, Lainey Wilson, Justin Moore, Cole Swindell, and more.

Ticket pre-sale begins on Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. CT. General on sale begins on Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. CT.

In 2021, the concert raised $175,000—the largest sum raised through the Turkey Fry event to date. In addition, following the success of the Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert series, Mission:Possible launched an annual Celebrity Classic Golf Tournament in 2020. The springtime fundraiser has raised more than $800,000 toward various Middle Tennessee homeless charities in only two years.

The 2022 Mission:Possible Turkey Fry is made possible through partnerships with sponsors including LHC, Sam’s Club, M&W Logistics, New Day Homes, ABEC, TW Frierson, First National Bank, Thomas Trucking, Choate Construction, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Houchens Insurance, Blue Rhino, The Poultry Federation, LouAna Oil, Nashville Music Guide, and Nashville Marine.