Tracy Lawrence Announces New Podcast ‘TL’s Roadhouse’

Tracy Lawrence dominated the airwaves in the nineties. Hits like “Time Marches On”, “Find Out Who Your Friends Are”, “My Second Home” and more kept him in heavy radio rotation. He notched 22 singles on the top 10 of the Billboard country charts, 18 of those went to the top. Lawrence is now looking to dominate the airwaves in a new way.

Lawrence started his new path to radio domination with his nationally-syndicated radio show Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence. The three-hour show plays every weekend on hundreds of stations across the nation. On that show, he plays good country music and talks to some of the biggest names in the genre. Additionally, he lets his guests spin some records. Now, Lawrence is looking to take those conversations a little deeper. To do so, he’s starting a podcast.

Tracy Lawrence records TL’s Roadhouse on his tour bus. According to Music Row, Lawrence will sit down with a long line of his country music peers. He aims to leave no questions off the table in these deep, honest conversations.

According to the podcast’s official description, “Tracy will be joined by celebrity guests spanning the generations of country music and a range of personalities across all industries as they share their unfiltered opinions through behind-the-scenes stories and unbarred topics.”

Tracy Lawrence Announces TL’s Roadhouse

“I’m really excited to launch TL’s Roadhouse,” Tracy Lawrence said. “There are so many artists and people in the industry that I’ve wanted to sit down with – ultimately, I just wanted to get to know my peers.”

While Tracy Lawrence is comfortable in a studio or on a stage, he had some issues getting his podcast space set up. “It’s definitely a learning curve putting this podcast together. Cameras have fallen for sure, but we’ve made some good adjustments after getting a few in the can.”

Fans will have two ways to enjoy TL’s Road House. It will go to streaming services and podcast platforms via Anchor. Fans who would rather watch the video version of the podcast can head to Tracy Lawrence’s YouTube channel. New episodes of the show drop every Wednesday morning.

The first season of TL’s Roadhouse will feature some heavy hitters in the country music world and more. This season’s guests include Jason Aldean, Michael Ray, Dustin Lynch, Tracy Byrd, Dee Jay Silver, and Lainey Wilson. Lawrence plans to announce new guests in the future.

The pilot episode of TL’s Roadhouse dropped this morning. In it, Tracy Lawrence sits down with genre-bending up-and-comer Jelly Roll. The rapper-turned-country-singer opens up about his rough past, the first thing he did after he got out of prison, and how he handled COVID. Additionally, Tracy and Jelly Roll discuss the evolution of country music over the years. Check out the full first episode of the podcast below.