Tracy Lawrence Reveals He Donated Over $300,000 To Homeless Charities in November

Country music star Tracy Lawrence is embracing the spirit of giving this holiday season. And some non-profits in Tennessee are truly thankful.

Lawrence, one of the biggest country music stars from the 1990s, raised the funds, then donated $300,000 to charities that primarily address homelessness. He featured one of the non-profits on his Instagram page to acknowledge his foundation’s Mission: Possible contributions for Giving Tuesday.

“While we were able to reach new records at the Turkey Fry last week,” Tracy Lawrence posted, “we realize there is a growing need around Middle Tennessee that continues to need our support.”

The non-profits that received a $10,000 check included Safe Haven, People Loving Nashville, Shower Up, The Laundry Stop, Brooks House and Open Table.

Tracy Lawrence Raised $250K for Nashville Rescue Mission

The biggest chunk of money went to the Nashville Rescue Mission. The non-profit will receive $250,000 raised by the Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert. The event fried more than 1,200 turkeys at the Nashville Fairgrounds in order to feed 9,600 people for the holiday season. The pre-Thanksgiving concert at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon featured Gary Allan, Travis Denning, Alexandra Kay and Halfway to Hazard.

Lawrence told WKRN, “This time of year I think everybody pays more attention to (homelessness) as the temperatures do drop. But, homelessness lasts all year long.”

The turkey fry is an annual tradition for Tracy Lawrence. And it gets bigger every year. This year’s event fried a record-breaking number of turkeys. The fry also topped last year’s record fundraiser of $175,000.

“Over the last 17 years we have served about 64,000 meals and touched countless people’s lives,” Tracy Lawrence said back in September, when he announced details for this year’s turkey fry and concert.

“When we first started frying a few turkeys, I never thought we’d fry more than a dozen or two, let alone be raising hundreds of thousands of dollars while doing it. I’m proud of how this event has grown and I’m thankful to have others in the community willing to participate to make it what it is today.”

Lawrence’s foundation added another fundraiser last year. It’s a Celebrity Golf Classic. And so far, the two tournaments have added another $800,000 to help the homeless.

Lawrence launched a weekly podcast in September. It’s called TL’s Roadhouse. His guest this week was Dee Jay Silver, who worked with Jason Aldean for a decade.

“We discussed the passion for our work, hardships we experienced, how music evolves through the years, and much more!” Lawrence posted on Twitter. You can check out the latest episode here.