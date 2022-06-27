tracy-lawrence-reveals-nascar-keepsake-from-1994-daytona-500

Tracy Lawrence recently revealed a keepsake in a Twitter video that both country music fans and NASCAR fans should find enjoyable. Of course, Tracy was a chart-topping mulleted maverick in the 1990s, with No. 1 hits like “Sticks and Stones,” “Texas Tornado,” and “If the Good Die Young.” And it’s the latter that is relevant in Tracy’s recent Twitter clip.

In 1993, Tracy released his sophomore album, Alibis. The Double Platinum album produced four consecutive No. 1 singles: the title track, “Can’t Break It to My Heart,” “My Second Home,” and “If the Good Die Young.”

When it came time to shoot the video for rousing rocker “If the Good Die Young,” Tracy Lawrence traded in his cowboy hat for a helmet. Filmed at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina, the video featured Tracy zipping around the track in a red and white No. 1 Chevrolet Lumina as NASCAR drivers Sterling Martin, Chad Little, Derrike Cope, and Brett Bodine provided him with some competition.

The video was dedicated to the memory of “good guys” Davey Allison and Alan Kulwicki, two NASCAR drivers who died in off-the-track accidents in 1993.

Tracy in Daytona

At the Daytona 500 in 1994, driver Chad Little raced around the track in his No. 97 Ford, which was sponsored by Tracy Lawrence.

Tracy Lawrence’s name decorated the Ford’s white hood and rear fenders, while “If the Good Die Young” was stenciled above the rear wheel wells. Chad Little finished in 29th place. However, he did put “Tracy Lawrence” out front by leading one lap.

And it’s the hood from Chad’s Daytona 500 car that Tracy recently shared in his Twitter video, which you can check out below.

“I had to get it down from the roof of the barn. So I’m a little out of breath,” said Tracy Lawrence. “So, a little story. I shot a video for ‘If the Good Die Young’ at Charlotte Motor Speedway back in ’93 for the Alibis album. Made a lot of great friends. Met Sterling Marlin, Chad Little, a lot of guys on the NASCAR circuit. This car—actually the hood off the car—ran at the Daytona 500 that year [1994], which I thought was pretty cool. Had my logo on it and everything. This goes all the way back to the Daytona 500, I believe in 1994—either ’93 or ’94. Something like that. Very cool.”