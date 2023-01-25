Tracy Lawrence to Receive 2023 CRS Humanitarian Award: ‘I Am Overwhelmed With Gratitude’

Sing songs. Fry turkeys. Raise money. Win awards. Tracy Lawrence has been named the recipient of the 2023 CRS Artist Humanitarian Award. Tracy follows in the philanthropic footsteps of past winners such as Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, and more.

Tracy’s Mission:Possible platform has raised more than $2 million for charities committed to ending homelessness across Middle Tennessee. Over the last 17 years, Tracy’s annual Thanksgiving-week Mission:Possible Turkey Fry & Benefit Concert has served up more than 73,0000 meals and raised more than $850,000 for the Nashville Rescue Mission. Tracy’s Mission:Possible Celebrity Golf Classic has raised $850,000 in its first two years.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for being honored by the Country Radio Broadcasters,” said Tracy Lawrence. “The success of Mission:Possible, each year surpassing our previous donation records, is nothing short of a blessing. Giving back has always been a calling for me. And to be acknowledged for that by such a long-standing and respected organization is truly an honor.”

CRS Humanitarian Awards

Tracy will be presented with the CRS Artist Humanitarian Award at the New Faces of Country Music show on March 15 during Country Radio Seminar.

The CRB Artist Humanitarian Award was created in 1990 by the organization’s board. It honors a country artist whose philanthropic efforts have significantly improved the effectiveness and impact of the causes they support. This individual not only lends their name and influence, but also dedicates their time, talent, and resources. In addition, Brent Michaels was named as the recipient of the 2023 Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award, which recognizes an individual in the country radio industry who has displayed a magnanimous spirit of caring and generosity in service to his or her community.

“We commend both Humanitarian Award winners for deep and personal commitments to their cause,” said Beverlee Brannigan, CRS chairwoman. “Tracy Lawrence’s and Brent Michaels’ contributions go far beyond simply lending their names or influence. Each has devoted personal time, talents and resources over a significant period of time. The results of their initiatives have improved lives in their communities. We are beyond proud to recognize Tracy and Brent’s efforts at CRS 2023.”

Of course, Tracy was a chart-topping mulleted maverick in the 1990s, with No. 1 hits like “Sticks and Stones,” “Texas Tornado,” and “If the Good Die Young,” among others. In addition to his philanthropic efforts, the Texas native keeps a pretty busy tour schedule these days.