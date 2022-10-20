Trailer Revealed for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’

Before Blake Shelton announced his departure from The Voice, we found out about his next venture. He’ll be leaving the popular reality competition series that he helped begin after next season. But he’ll head to one of NBC’s sister stations for an entirely new concept. And he’s bringing his friend Carson Daly with him.

Barmageddon is a series that will take place, at least partially, in Blake Shelton’s bar in Nashville on Broadway, Ole Red. The duo will also team up with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella for the series. It’ll feature a lot of bar games and talk. We didn’t know a ton about what to expect before, but a new trailer dropped. It looks like a lot of fun. Check out the teaser below.

It looks like the show will also include musical performances, and that at least one will be from Gwen Stefani. Carson Daly says that they wanted to “bring some fun back to the American lifestyle. Play some games. Listen to some music.”

“It’s over the top,” Blake Shelton adds.

Then, the trailer features Kane Brown competing. Being based in Nashville at Ole Red, there are sure to be plenty of country music stars pop in along the way.

Carson Daly describes the show as a place where “the celebrities you love give viral sensations a shot at redemption.”

“Instead of playing darts and shuffleboard and pool, we play those games, but they’re on steroids,” Daly says. “Drunken Axe Hole. We got keg curling just like Olympic curling. These are games that are in your local bar, but they’re just bigger and better.”

Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Coming in December

Trace Adkins shows up along the way. So does Sheryl Crow. NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is in on the extreme version of cornhole. The cast of Nashville celebrity appearances is staggering, and they look like they’re having the time of their lives.

“I don’t know what Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton do at home, but sh

“He’s a little too good at the cornhole competition if you know what I’m saying,” said Crow.

“We don’t call it cornhole,” Shelton retorts.

Chris Young stops by. Elle King, too.

“Three words that describe this series to me are, ‘What. The. [Expletive],'” Blake Shelton says.

“You can’t use that,” Daly interjects. “You can’t use that.”

It looks incredible. And it’s a mystery why they opted for cable instead of airing it on NBC. Maybe it was so that they could get away with more of the sexual innuendo – because there’s a lot. Or maybe it is a play to get viewers turning into Peacock. It will assuredly be there, too. Barmageddon with Blake Shelton and Carson Daly debuts on December 5.