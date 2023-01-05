Travis Tritt and Wynonna Judd Added to George Jones Tribute Concert, ‘Still Playin’ Possum’

The upcoming George Jones tribute concert—Still Playin’ Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones—added more star power to its A-list lineup. Travis Tritt and Wynonna Judd will join the previously announced lineup of Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, Tanya Tucker, Tracy Lawrence, and more on April 25 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Jones’ death.

County music lost one of its biggest stars when George Jones died on April 26, 2013, at age 81.

“It will be ten years since he left us with just his songs, so to produce this night of music to honor his legacy is perfectly fitting,” said George’s widow, Nancy Jones. “George made history and influenced artists from all genres and many of them will celebrate with us in April. The night will bring lots of emotion for the fans, our family, and anyone who just loved country music.”

The Greatest Voice: George Jones

With more than 140 of his songs reaching the Top 40 (that’s not a typo: 140), George’s musical honors could fill a museum. Actually, he has his own museum in Nashville. George Jones earned multiple Grammy Awards, numerous Male Vocalist of the Year Awards (both CMA and ACM), a Nation Medal of Arts in 2002, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012, and more. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1992.

George’s catalog of No. 1 hits includes “White Lightning,” “Still Doin’ Time,” “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” and more. Understandably so, he was also one of the most sought-after duet partners. George Jones famously shared the mic with his third wife Tammy Wynette (both while married to her and afterwards), Loretta Lynn, Emmylou Harris, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, Randy Travis, and more.

“I cannot believe the love that everyone has shown me since making this announcement,” added Nancy Jones. “I have been reading comments on Facebook and the fans truly loved George. People are coming from Scotland, Canada, and all over the United States to hear these great artists and friends singing George’s songs as we honor him 10 years after his passing. So thank you to the fans for showing up and showing Nashville and the world that George’s music will continue to live on.”

In addition, Nancy will be hosting a VIP dinner the night before the concert event at the Von Braun Center Ballroom. Tickets are $200 and will include a sit-down meal, as well as a photo opportunity with Nancy.

Still Playin’ Possum: Full Lineup